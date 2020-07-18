Watch Now: Alex Rodriguez Talks Shared Revenue In MLB ( 2:38 )

Friday night, New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German hinted on social media that he is leaving baseball -- at least for the time being -- and might not return to the sport. He made the announcement in a since deleted Instagram post.

MLB.com's Bryan Hoch has the screen grab:

In a separate Instagram post that has also been deleted, German wrote, "If I decide not to return I will be proud of my effort in my 11-year career," in Spanish. Yankees manager Aaron Boone was asked about German's posts Friday night and responded he was aware and had no further comment.

On Saturday, German walked back his comments and apologized for his "unsettling" post, and said he is not leaving baseball. ESPN's Jeff Passan has a screen grab of German's latest social media update:

German, 27, was issued an 81-game suspension under the league's domestic violence policy last September. He still has 63 games left to serve, so he won't be able to play during the 60-game regular season this year. He will be eligible to return for the fourth game of the postseason should the Yankees qualify, however.

Prior to the suspension last year German went 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA in 143 innings. James Paxton and Masahiro Tanaka will be free agents this offseason, possibly J.A. Happ as well, and German would presumably slot into New York's rotation alongside Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery next season. Luis Severino is expected back from Tommy John surgery around midseason in 2021.