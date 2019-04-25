Yankees injury nightmare continues as Clint Frazier hits IL, Giancarlo Stanton gets cortisone shot in his shoulder
The Yankees have already lost more than 300 days to injury this season, yet they remain just 1 1/2 games out of first
The New York Yankees defeated the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night, fighting back from a 5-0 deficit to win by a 6-5 final. After the game, manager Aaron Boone announced yet another Yankee was heading to the injured list -- yes, really: outfielder Clint Frazier, whose brilliant start to the season was interrupted by an ankle injury. In a corresponding move, the Yankees promoted reliever Joe Harvey to the big-league roster:
Frazier had hit .324/.342/.632 with six home runs in 73 trips to the plate. His placement on the IL wasn't the only bad news the Yankees announced on Wednesday either, as Giancarlo Stanton required a cortisone shot in his shoulder -- remember, he went to the IL due to a biceps injury:
Fortunately, for the Yankees, it does appear that Miguel Andujar, Troy Tulowitzki, and Aaron Hicks are getting closer to returning:
Frazier is the 13th Yankees player currently on the injured list, joining Stanton, Hicks, Tulowitzki, Andujar, Aaron Judge, Jacoby Ellsbury, Didi Gregorius, Greg Bird, Luis Severino, Jordan Montgomery, Dellin Betances, and Ben Heller. Phew. That group includes the Yankees' five top performers from last season, per Wins Above Replacement. In total, those players combined to be worth nearly 30 wins for the 2018 Yankees.
Yet despite all that sidelined talent, and despite losing 40 more days to injury than anyone else in baseball, the Yankees are in a relatively nice spot. They entered Thursday 14-10 and riding a six-game winning streak that has left them just 1.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays. There's at least a chance the Yankees end the week in first place in the American League East.
Given how deep onto their depth chart the Yankees have to dig to field a starting nine, that would be a remarkable achievement.
