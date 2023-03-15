The Yankees are worth an estimated $6 billion and have the second-highest payroll entering the 2023 MLB season at $267.9 million. What they aren't spending money on, according to Sports Illustrated, is complementary Wi-Fi for the team plane.

Members of the New York Yankees who want to use in-flight Wi-Fi while traveling across the country during the 162-game season have to spring for that themselves.

"I think most of our players can afford it," Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told Sports Illustrated.

The Yankees use Delta Air Lines when traveling, and the airline charges an estimated $9 per flight in order to use their Wi-Fi service. Sports Illustrated reported that in-flight Wi-Fi would cost in the ballpark of $40,000 for the entire team over the course of a season.

The Yankees are almost in a league of their own here, as the only other MLB team that makes its players pay for their own Wi-Fi is the Cincinnati Reds, according to the SI survey.

"I've got T-Mobile, so I don't have to worry about it," Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, who just so happens to be a spokesperson for T-Mobile, told SI.

That means he gets free Wi-Fi on Delta flights, like every other T-Mobile customer.

Some Yankees choose not for pay for the in-flight Wi-Fi on because they fell they shouldn't have to.

"I didn't pay for it, on principle," former Yankees pitcher Jameson Taillon told SI, though he added, "I will say, also, the Yankees fly on a pretty cool custom plane with poker tables and stuff. So I would take that over free Wi-Fi, if I'm being honest."

Other players around the league had some great reactions upon learning that the Yankees don't offer internet to their players while in the air.

Marlins star Jazz Chisholm laughed out loud, while Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh noted to SI that guys on the Yankees not only have to pay Wi-Fi access on the plan, but also have to be clean-shaven.