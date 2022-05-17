For the 21st time in their last 25 games, the New York Yankees were winners again Monday night. They dispatched the Baltimore Orioles in Camden Yards (NYY 6, BAL 2) to improve their record to an MLB best 26-9. Starter Luis Severino, who missed most of the 2019-21 seasons with injuries, held the O's to one hit (a solo homer) in six efficient innings.

The Yankees supported Severino and the bullpen with three home runs. Catcher Jose Trevino banged a three-run shot off the right field foul pole in the fourth inning, then Josh Donaldson and Anthony Rizzo hit back-to-back homers in the top of the ninth. Trevino's home run was the first by a Yankees catcher this season. They were the last team in baseball to get a homer from the position.

Rizzo's home run was his 10th of the season. He joins Aaron Judge (12) and Giancarlo Stanton (10) in the double-digit homers club -- Yordan Alvarez (11) and Byron Buxton (11) are the only other players with 10-plus homers this season -- and, for the first time in franchise history, the Yankees have three players with double-digit homers in their first 35 games.

Only eight teams have ever done it:

The 26-9 start is tied for the third best 35-game start in Yankees history. They started 28-7 in 1926 and 1939, and 26-9 in 1928, 1951 and 1998. The Yankees won the World Series in 1928, 1939, 1951 and 1998, and lost the World Series in 1926. So, when they start a season this well, they tend to make a deep postseason run as well.

The Yankees went into Monday's game ranked fourth in baseball in runs scored per game (4.91) and leading baseball in fewest runs allowed per game (2.88). Despite the home run history, on the mound is where the Yankees have really shined. Monday's game was the 17th time they allowed no more than two runs in a game this year. Their plus-73 run differential is baseball's best.

The last team to start the season with at least 26 wins in their first 35 games was the 2016 Cubs. They started 27-8 and of course went on to win the franchise's first World Series in 108 years.