GS
LAL

No Text

No Text
Key Players
S. Curry
30 PG
L. James
23 SF
41.9 Min. Per Game 41.9
34.0 Pts. Per Game 34.0
9.0 Ast. Per Game 9.0
9.1 Reb. Per Game 9.1
45.1 Field Goal % 53.9
45.1 Three Point % 53.9
95.7 Free Throw % 74.6
away team logo
S. Curry PG 30
26.4 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 6.1 APG
home team logo
L. James SF
1234T
away team logo Warriors 1-2 -----
home team logo Lakers 1-3 -----
T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, Nevada
Team Stats
away team logo Warriors 1-2 110.4 PPG 45 RPG 26.0 APG
home team logo Lakers 1-3 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
S. Curry PG 26.4 PPG 5.1 RPG 6.1 APG 49.5 FG%
L. James SF PPG RPG APG FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Warriors
Roster
S. Curry
K. Durant
K. Thompson
D. Green
Q. Cook
N. Young
D. West
A. Iguodala
S. Livingston
J. Bell
K. Looney
P. McCaw
D. Jones
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
S. Curry 51 32.0 26.4 5.1 6.1 1.6 0.2 3.0 49.5 42.3 92.1 0.7 4.4
K. Durant 68 34.2 26.4 6.8 5.4 0.7 1.8 3.0 51.6 41.9 88.9 0.5 6.4
K. Thompson 73 34.3 20.0 3.8 2.5 0.8 0.5 1.8 48.8 44.0 83.7 0.4 3.4
D. Green 70 32.7 11.0 7.6 7.3 1.4 1.3 2.9 45.4 30.1 77.5 1.1 6.6
Q. Cook 33 22.4 9.5 2.5 2.7 0.4 0.0 1.0 48.4 44.2 88.0 0.3 2.2
N. Young 80 17.4 7.3 1.6 0.5 0.5 0.1 0.5 41.2 37.7 86.2 0.3 1.3
D. West 73 13.7 6.8 3.3 1.9 0.6 1.0 1.1 57.1 37.5 75.9 0.9 2.4
A. Iguodala 64 25.4 6.0 3.8 3.3 0.8 0.6 1.1 46.3 28.2 63.2 0.8 3.1
S. Livingston 71 15.9 5.5 1.8 2.0 0.5 0.3 0.8 50.1 0.0 82.0 0.5 1.4
J. Bell 57 14.2 4.6 3.6 1.8 0.6 1.0 0.9 62.7 0.0 68.2 1.1 2.6
K. Looney 66 13.8 4.0 3.3 0.6 0.5 0.8 0.5 58.0 20.0 54.5 1.3 2.0
P. McCaw 57 16.9 4.0 1.4 1.4 0.8 0.2 0.7 40.9 23.8 76.5 0.3 1.2
D. Jones 15 5.9 1.7 0.9 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.3 50.0 0.0 60.0 0.3 0.6
Total 21 241.2 110.4 45 26.0 7.86 5.81 12.3 48.0 35.7 82.2 9.1 35.9
Lakers
Roster
K. Kuzma
B. Ingram
K. Caldwell-Pope
A. Ingram
L. Ball
J. Hart
T. Wear
T. Ennis
I. Zubac
A. Caruso
A. Bogut
D. Williams
V. Blue
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Kuzma 77 31.2 16.1 6.3 1.8 0.6 0.4 1.8 45.0 36.6 70.7 1.1 5.1
B. Ingram 59 33.5 16.1 5.3 3.9 0.8 0.7 2.5 47.0 39.0 68.1 1.0 4.4
K. Caldwell-Pope 74 33.2 13.4 5.2 2.2 1.4 0.2 1.3 42.6 38.3 78.9 0.8 4.4
A. Ingram 2 32.0 12.0 3.0 3.5 1.5 1.5 1.5 47.1 55.6 100.0 0.5 2.5
L. Ball 52 34.2 10.2 6.9 7.2 1.7 0.8 2.6 36.0 30.5 45.1 1.3 5.6
J. Hart 63 23.2 7.9 4.2 1.3 0.8 0.3 0.8 46.9 39.6 70.2 0.7 3.5
T. Wear 17 13.4 4.4 2.2 0.4 0.2 0.3 0.3 34.7 36.2 100.0 0.0 2.2
T. Ennis 54 12.6 4.1 1.8 1.9 0.6 0.2 0.7 42.0 25.0 75.9 0.4 1.4
I. Zubac 43 9.5 3.7 2.8 0.6 0.2 0.3 0.6 50.0 0.0 76.5 1.0 1.8
A. Caruso 37 15.2 3.6 1.8 2.0 0.6 0.3 1.1 43.1 30.2 70.0 0.4 1.4
A. Bogut 24 9.0 1.5 3.3 0.6 0.2 0.5 0.8 68.0 0.0 100.0 1.1 2.2
D. Williams 2 4.5 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 25.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
V. Blue 5 9.0 0.6 0.2 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.6 20.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.2
