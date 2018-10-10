No Text
GS
LAL
No Text
Key Players
S. Curry
30 PG
L. James
23 SF
|41.9
|Min. Per Game
|41.9
|34.0
|Pts. Per Game
|34.0
|9.0
|Ast. Per Game
|9.0
|9.1
|Reb. Per Game
|9.1
|45.1
|Field Goal %
|53.9
|45.1
|Three Point %
|53.9
|95.7
|Free Throw %
|74.6
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Curry
|51
|32.0
|26.4
|5.1
|6.1
|1.6
|0.2
|3.0
|49.5
|42.3
|92.1
|0.7
|4.4
|K. Durant
|68
|34.2
|26.4
|6.8
|5.4
|0.7
|1.8
|3.0
|51.6
|41.9
|88.9
|0.5
|6.4
|K. Thompson
|73
|34.3
|20.0
|3.8
|2.5
|0.8
|0.5
|1.8
|48.8
|44.0
|83.7
|0.4
|3.4
|D. Green
|70
|32.7
|11.0
|7.6
|7.3
|1.4
|1.3
|2.9
|45.4
|30.1
|77.5
|1.1
|6.6
|Q. Cook
|33
|22.4
|9.5
|2.5
|2.7
|0.4
|0.0
|1.0
|48.4
|44.2
|88.0
|0.3
|2.2
|N. Young
|80
|17.4
|7.3
|1.6
|0.5
|0.5
|0.1
|0.5
|41.2
|37.7
|86.2
|0.3
|1.3
|D. West
|73
|13.7
|6.8
|3.3
|1.9
|0.6
|1.0
|1.1
|57.1
|37.5
|75.9
|0.9
|2.4
|A. Iguodala
|64
|25.4
|6.0
|3.8
|3.3
|0.8
|0.6
|1.1
|46.3
|28.2
|63.2
|0.8
|3.1
|S. Livingston
|71
|15.9
|5.5
|1.8
|2.0
|0.5
|0.3
|0.8
|50.1
|0.0
|82.0
|0.5
|1.4
|J. Bell
|57
|14.2
|4.6
|3.6
|1.8
|0.6
|1.0
|0.9
|62.7
|0.0
|68.2
|1.1
|2.6
|K. Looney
|66
|13.8
|4.0
|3.3
|0.6
|0.5
|0.8
|0.5
|58.0
|20.0
|54.5
|1.3
|2.0
|P. McCaw
|57
|16.9
|4.0
|1.4
|1.4
|0.8
|0.2
|0.7
|40.9
|23.8
|76.5
|0.3
|1.2
|D. Jones
|15
|5.9
|1.7
|0.9
|0.1
|0.1
|0.2
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|60.0
|0.3
|0.6
|Total
|21
|241.2
|110.4
|45
|26.0
|7.86
|5.81
|12.3
|48.0
|35.7
|82.2
|9.1
|35.9
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Kuzma
|77
|31.2
|16.1
|6.3
|1.8
|0.6
|0.4
|1.8
|45.0
|36.6
|70.7
|1.1
|5.1
|B. Ingram
|59
|33.5
|16.1
|5.3
|3.9
|0.8
|0.7
|2.5
|47.0
|39.0
|68.1
|1.0
|4.4
|K. Caldwell-Pope
|74
|33.2
|13.4
|5.2
|2.2
|1.4
|0.2
|1.3
|42.6
|38.3
|78.9
|0.8
|4.4
|A. Ingram
|2
|32.0
|12.0
|3.0
|3.5
|1.5
|1.5
|1.5
|47.1
|55.6
|100.0
|0.5
|2.5
|L. Ball
|52
|34.2
|10.2
|6.9
|7.2
|1.7
|0.8
|2.6
|36.0
|30.5
|45.1
|1.3
|5.6
|J. Hart
|63
|23.2
|7.9
|4.2
|1.3
|0.8
|0.3
|0.8
|46.9
|39.6
|70.2
|0.7
|3.5
|T. Wear
|17
|13.4
|4.4
|2.2
|0.4
|0.2
|0.3
|0.3
|34.7
|36.2
|100.0
|0.0
|2.2
|T. Ennis
|54
|12.6
|4.1
|1.8
|1.9
|0.6
|0.2
|0.7
|42.0
|25.0
|75.9
|0.4
|1.4
|I. Zubac
|43
|9.5
|3.7
|2.8
|0.6
|0.2
|0.3
|0.6
|50.0
|0.0
|76.5
|1.0
|1.8
|A. Caruso
|37
|15.2
|3.6
|1.8
|2.0
|0.6
|0.3
|1.1
|43.1
|30.2
|70.0
|0.4
|1.4
|A. Bogut
|24
|9.0
|1.5
|3.3
|0.6
|0.2
|0.5
|0.8
|68.0
|0.0
|100.0
|1.1
|2.2
|D. Williams
|2
|4.5
|1.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|V. Blue
|5
|9.0
|0.6
|0.2
|0.6
|0.2
|0.0
|0.6
|20.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.2