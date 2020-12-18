POR
DEN

1st Quarter
POR
Trail Blazers
DEN
Nuggets

Time Team Play Score
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
1234T
away team logo Trail Blazers 1-2 -----
home team logo Nuggets 1-1 -----
Pepsi Center Denver, Colo.
Pepsi Center Denver, Colo.
Team Stats
away team logo Trail Blazers 1-2 109.3 PPG 43.3 RPG 20.3 APG
home team logo Nuggets 1-1 115.5 PPG 51.5 RPG 29.5 APG
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Trail Blazers
Roster
C. McCollum
C. Anthony
G. Trent Jr.
H. Giles III
D. Jones Jr.
R. Covington
D. Lillard
E. Kanter
J. Nurkic
C. Elleby
K. Blevins
R. Hood
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
C. McCollum 3 21.3 14.7 3.0 3.0 1.67 1.00 2.3 45.9 53.8 60.0 0.3 2.7
C. Anthony 3 19.0 14.0 2.7 1.0 0.67 0.67 2.0 47.1 54.5 100.0 0 2.7
G. Trent Jr. 3 29.0 13.7 2.0 2.3 1.33 0.00 0.7 36.6 46.7 57.1 0 2
H. Giles III 3 21.3 13.0 10.3 1.7 1.67 1.00 1.0 53.6 50.0 80.0 2.7 7.7
D. Jones Jr. 3 25.7 12.7 4.3 1.0 0.67 1.00 2.3 57.1 44.4 83.3 1 3.3
R. Covington 3 26.7 11.0 4.7 1.0 0.67 0.33 1.0 54.2 53.8 0.0 1 3.7
D. Lillard 3 22.0 10.7 2.0 3.3 1.33 0.00 1.7 37.5 25.0 83.3 0.3 1.7
E. Kanter 3 19.7 8.7 6.3 1.7 0.67 1.00 1.7 52.4 0.0 100.0 2.3 4
J. Nurkic 2 16.0 5.5 6.0 2.0 1.50 1.00 2.0 33.3 0.0 60.0 1.5 4.5
C. Elleby 3 22.0 3.3 1.3 1.3 0.33 0.33 1.3 21.1 0.0 100.0 0 1.3
K. Blevins 3 13.0 2.3 2.0 0.3 0.33 0.00 0.3 22.2 25.0 100.0 1 1
R. Hood 2 10.0 1.0 1.0 3.0 0.50 0.50 0.0 14.3 0.0 0.0 0 1
Total 3 0.0 109.3 43.3 20.3 10.67 6.33 15.7 42.9 38.8 76.9 9.7 33.7
Nuggets
Roster
N. Jokic
P. Millsap
P. Dozier
J. Murray
W. Barton
G. Harris
I. Hartenstein
M. Morris
M. Porter Jr.
Z. Nnaji
B. Bol
F. Campazzo
R. Hampton
M. Howard
J. Green
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
N. Jokic 2 24.0 19.0 10.5 6.5 0.50 1.00 2.5 72.2 75.0 100.0 2.5 8
P. Millsap 2 24.5 13.0 5.0 1.5 2.00 0.50 2.5 42.1 50.0 100.0 0.5 4.5
P. Dozier 2 18.0 11.0 3.5 1.5 1.00 0.00 2.0 57.1 42.9 60.0 1 2.5
J. Murray 2 24.0 10.0 6.5 4.5 0.00 1.00 3.5 43.8 33.3 66.7 1 5.5
W. Barton 1 18.0 9.0 1.0 3.0 1.00 0.00 0.0 44.4 20.0 0.0 0 1
G. Harris 2 24.5 9.0 2.5 3.0 2.00 0.50 2.0 42.1 28.6 0.0 0.5 2
I. Hartenstein 2 11.5 9.0 3.0 1.5 0.50 0.50 1.0 77.8 0.0 66.7 1.5 1.5
M. Morris 2 17.5 9.0 2.0 2.5 0.50 0.50 0.5 47.1 33.3 0.0 0.5 1.5
M. Porter Jr. 2 23.0 8.5 6.0 0.5 0.00 1.00 2.0 31.6 37.5 100.0 1 5
Z. Nnaji 2 9.5 5.5 0.5 0.0 0.00 0.50 0.0 75.0 100.0 75.0 0 0.5
B. Bol 2 6.0 5.0 4.5 0.5 0.00 0.00 0.5 57.1 33.3 25.0 1 3.5
F. Campazzo 2 17.0 4.0 1.0 3.0 1.00 0.50 2.0 37.5 20.0 50.0 0 1
R. Hampton 1 13.0 4.0 2.0 1.0 0.00 0.00 1.0 25.0 0.0 100.0 0 2
M. Howard 1 5.0 3.0 0.0 1.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 100.0 100.0 0.0 0 0
J. Green 2 17.5 1.0 3.0 2.0 0.00 0.00 1.0 10.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 2.5
Total 2 0.0 115.5 51.5 29.5 8.50 6.00 20.0 47.5 36.6 72.9 11.5 40.0
