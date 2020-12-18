site: media | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Time
|
Team
|
|
Play
|
Score
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
|Min. Per Game
|
|
|Pts. Per Game
|
|
|Ast. Per Game
|
|
|Reb. Per Game
|
|
|Field Goal %
|
|
|Three Point %
|
|
|Free Throw %
|
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|
C. McCollum
|3
|21.3
|14.7
|3.0
|3.0
|1.67
|1.00
|2.3
|45.9
|53.8
|60.0
|0.3
|2.7
|
C. Anthony
|3
|19.0
|14.0
|2.7
|1.0
|0.67
|0.67
|2.0
|47.1
|54.5
|100.0
|0
|2.7
|
G. Trent Jr.
|3
|29.0
|13.7
|2.0
|2.3
|1.33
|0.00
|0.7
|36.6
|46.7
|57.1
|0
|2
|
H. Giles III
|3
|21.3
|13.0
|10.3
|1.7
|1.67
|1.00
|1.0
|53.6
|50.0
|80.0
|2.7
|7.7
|
D. Jones Jr.
|3
|25.7
|12.7
|4.3
|1.0
|0.67
|1.00
|2.3
|57.1
|44.4
|83.3
|1
|3.3
|
R. Covington
|3
|26.7
|11.0
|4.7
|1.0
|0.67
|0.33
|1.0
|54.2
|53.8
|0.0
|1
|3.7
|
D. Lillard
|3
|22.0
|10.7
|2.0
|3.3
|1.33
|0.00
|1.7
|37.5
|25.0
|83.3
|0.3
|1.7
|
E. Kanter
|3
|19.7
|8.7
|6.3
|1.7
|0.67
|1.00
|1.7
|52.4
|0.0
|100.0
|2.3
|4
|
J. Nurkic
|2
|16.0
|5.5
|6.0
|2.0
|1.50
|1.00
|2.0
|33.3
|0.0
|60.0
|1.5
|4.5
|
C. Elleby
|3
|22.0
|3.3
|1.3
|1.3
|0.33
|0.33
|1.3
|21.1
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|1.3
|
K. Blevins
|3
|13.0
|2.3
|2.0
|0.3
|0.33
|0.00
|0.3
|22.2
|25.0
|100.0
|1
|1
|
R. Hood
|2
|10.0
|1.0
|1.0
|3.0
|0.50
|0.50
|0.0
|14.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|Total
|3
|0.0
|109.3
|43.3
|20.3
|10.67
|6.33
|15.7
|42.9
|38.8
|76.9
|9.7
|33.7
|
N. Jokic
|2
|24.0
|19.0
|10.5
|6.5
|0.50
|1.00
|2.5
|72.2
|75.0
|100.0
|2.5
|8
|
P. Millsap
|2
|24.5
|13.0
|5.0
|1.5
|2.00
|0.50
|2.5
|42.1
|50.0
|100.0
|0.5
|4.5
|
P. Dozier
|2
|18.0
|11.0
|3.5
|1.5
|1.00
|0.00
|2.0
|57.1
|42.9
|60.0
|1
|2.5
|
J. Murray
|2
|24.0
|10.0
|6.5
|4.5
|0.00
|1.00
|3.5
|43.8
|33.3
|66.7
|1
|5.5
|
W. Barton
|1
|18.0
|9.0
|1.0
|3.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.0
|44.4
|20.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
G. Harris
|2
|24.5
|9.0
|2.5
|3.0
|2.00
|0.50
|2.0
|42.1
|28.6
|0.0
|0.5
|2
|
I. Hartenstein
|2
|11.5
|9.0
|3.0
|1.5
|0.50
|0.50
|1.0
|77.8
|0.0
|66.7
|1.5
|1.5
|
M. Morris
|2
|17.5
|9.0
|2.0
|2.5
|0.50
|0.50
|0.5
|47.1
|33.3
|0.0
|0.5
|1.5
|
M. Porter Jr.
|2
|23.0
|8.5
|6.0
|0.5
|0.00
|1.00
|2.0
|31.6
|37.5
|100.0
|1
|5
|
Z. Nnaji
|2
|9.5
|5.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.50
|0.0
|75.0
|100.0
|75.0
|0
|0.5
|
B. Bol
|2
|6.0
|5.0
|4.5
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|57.1
|33.3
|25.0
|1
|3.5
|
F. Campazzo
|2
|17.0
|4.0
|1.0
|3.0
|1.00
|0.50
|2.0
|37.5
|20.0
|50.0
|0
|1
|
R. Hampton
|1
|13.0
|4.0
|2.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|25.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|2
|
M. Howard
|1
|5.0
|3.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Green
|2
|17.5
|1.0
|3.0
|2.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|10.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|2.5
|Total
|2
|0.0
|115.5
|51.5
|29.5
|8.50
|6.00
|20.0
|47.5
|36.6
|72.9
|11.5
|40.0