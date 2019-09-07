2019 Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony: Vlade Divac thanks Jerry West; Teresa Weatherspoon gives epic speech

The Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame is by far the most inclusive Hall of Fame of any major sport. Rather than honoring just NBA legends, it represents the game's entire global history. Fittingly, the nine-member 2019 class includes legends from both the NBA and WNBA, Americans and international players, and stars who played from the 1940s to the 21st century.

This year's class does not have the star power of other years, but it is a deep and diverse group of basketball legends who are all being honored after years of waiting. Here is some background information on the nine people who were inducted into the Hall of Fame on Friday night.

Al Attles: A longtime point guard and NBA head coach, Attles spent his entire 23-year NBA career with the Warriors, both in Philadelphia and Golden State. His coaching career included a championship during the 1974-75 season, and he remains to this day the winningest coach in Warriors history.

Ceremony highlights

Divac thanks Jerry West

Sacramento Kings general manager Vlade Divac was one of the more recognizable names -- at least for the younger generations -- to be enshrined into the Hall on Friday night. Divac had a colorful career with the Kings, Lakers, and Hornets that spanned 16 seasons and earned him an All-Star selection in 2001. He also had a tremendous impact and an illustrious career as in international competition.

During his speech, Divac thanked league legend Jerry West for helping him realize his dreams. West selected Divac in the first round of the 1988 draft while he was serving as GM of the Lakers.

Vlade Divac thanks Jerry West for making his dreams come true. #19HoopClass pic.twitter.com/pjfVLTbmwn — NBA (@NBA) September 7, 2019

Divac is the first foreign-born and foreign-trained player ever to play more than 1,000 games for the NBA. He is one of just seven players in the history of the NBA to record more than 13,000 points, 9,000 rebounds, 3,000 assists and 1,500 blocks, and he will now forever be referred to as a Hall of Famer.

Attles humbled by enshrinement

Long before Dub Nation was led by Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, it was led by Attles, who both played and coached for the Warriors for over two decades and coached the team to a title in 1975. Attles was extremely grateful for his enshrinement.

"Of all the titles that I've ever had as a player and executive, I am humbled, honored, and most grateful to be forever known as a Hall of Famer."



The newest member of the @Hoophall, Al Attles!#19HoopClass pic.twitter.com/zhxk5u1WnN — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) September 7, 2019

Weatherspoon: "The game will forever remember my name"

The game of basketball can open doors and provide amazing opportunities for those who choose to pursue them, and WNBA legend Teresa Weatherspoon is grateful for all of the opportunities that the game has provided to her, allowing her to etch her name into the annals of basketball history.

"The game has been my sanctuary, my safe haven.”



Teresa Weatherspoon is thankful for the opportunities she's had from the game of basketball. 👏 #19HoopClass pic.twitter.com/mmIGakqfe8 — NBA TV (@NBATV) September 7, 2019

Westphal thanks Elgin Baylor for sparking his interest

Westphal thanked Baylor for laying the NBA groundwork, and for inspiring him to become a professional basketball player.

"You made me want to be a professional athlete."#19HoopClass inductee Paul Westphal thanks Elgin Baylor for being his first sports hero! pic.twitter.com/rIAZALR33j — NBA History (@NBAHistory) September 7, 2019

Sikma talks about patented post move

Sikma's post moves have been emulated for decades, and on Friday night he touched on the thought process behind the development of his post game.

Jack Sikma talks about his illustrious basketball career and the 'Sikma Move,' in his @Hoophall speech. #19HoopClass pic.twitter.com/zBppYhwzCe — NBA TV (@NBATV) September 7, 2019

It's official

Congratulations to the class of 2019, a group which will be forever linked.