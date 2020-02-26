2020 NBA buyout tracker: Markieff Morris joins Lakers after being bought out by Pistons

Keep up with the latest player movement around the league

The NBA trade deadline is long past, but that doesn't mean that teams are done improving for the season. It's buyout time, the stretch spanning most of February that sees bad teams waive veterans they no longer want into free agency. The team gets to save some money via the buyout, while the player gets to join a contender for the playoff run.

It didn't take long for the action to get underway this season, with Marvin Williams signing with the Milwaukee Bucks just a day after the Feb. 6 trade deadline. The Texas teams struck next, with the Dallas Mavericks picking up Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and the Houston Rockets snagging DeMarre Carroll. As for Darren Collison, the veteran point guard will reportedly not be returning to the NBA this season. The Los Angeles teams each added a former Piston, with Reggie Jackson going to the Clippers and Markieff Morris headed to the Lakers. 

Teams hoping to improve through the buyout market are running out of time to do so. Players must have been bought out by March 1 to be eligible to play in the postseason for another team, so the deadline is only days away. Fortunately, we've got you covered with a tracker of who has been bought out, where they have gone and who might still hit the market. As a note of clarification, we don't know for sure who will end up getting bought out, but the following list includes some of the key candidates to keep an eye on. 

NBA buyout candidates
RankPlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1FSigned by Bucks
2GWill reportedly be bought out by Pistons, then plans to sign with Clippers
3FHas reportedly agreed to sign with Lakers after being bought out
4G

Free agent; not returning to the NBA this season
5G
Still with Pistons
6G/F
Still with Timberwolves
7C
Still with Hornets
8FSigned a 10-day contract with Rockets
9FWill reportedly sign with Rockets
10G
Waived by Suns
11F
Signed by Mavericks
12F/C
Still with Pistons
13G
Waived by Sixers
14G
Waived by Clippers
15G
Waived by Pistons
16G
Still with Timberwolves
17G
Waived by Grizzlies
18G
Still with Cavaliers
19G
Still with Pistons
NBA Writer

Jack Maloney lives and writes in Milwaukee, where, like the Bucks, he is trying to own the future. Full Bio

Our Latest Stories