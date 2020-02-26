2020 NBA buyout tracker: Markieff Morris joins Lakers after being bought out by Pistons

The NBA trade deadline is long past, but that doesn't mean that teams are done improving for the season. It's buyout time, the stretch spanning most of February that sees bad teams waive veterans they no longer want into free agency. The team gets to save some money via the buyout, while the player gets to join a contender for the playoff run.

It didn't take long for the action to get underway this season, with Marvin Williams signing with the Milwaukee Bucks just a day after the Feb. 6 trade deadline. The Texas teams struck next, with the Dallas Mavericks picking up Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and the Houston Rockets snagging DeMarre Carroll. As for Darren Collison, the veteran point guard will reportedly not be returning to the NBA this season. The Los Angeles teams each added a former Piston, with Reggie Jackson going to the Clippers and Markieff Morris headed to the Lakers.

Teams hoping to improve through the buyout market are running out of time to do so. Players must have been bought out by March 1 to be eligible to play in the postseason for another team, so the deadline is only days away. Fortunately, we've got you covered with a tracker of who has been bought out, where they have gone and who might still hit the market. As a note of clarification, we don't know for sure who will end up getting bought out, but the following list includes some of the key candidates to keep an eye on.