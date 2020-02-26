2020 NBA buyout tracker: Markieff Morris joins Lakers after being bought out by Pistons
The NBA trade deadline is long past, but that doesn't mean that teams are done improving for the season. It's buyout time, the stretch spanning most of February that sees bad teams waive veterans they no longer want into free agency. The team gets to save some money via the buyout, while the player gets to join a contender for the playoff run.
It didn't take long for the action to get underway this season, with Marvin Williams signing with the Milwaukee Bucks just a day after the Feb. 6 trade deadline. The Texas teams struck next, with the Dallas Mavericks picking up Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and the Houston Rockets snagging DeMarre Carroll. As for Darren Collison, the veteran point guard will reportedly not be returning to the NBA this season. The Los Angeles teams each added a former Piston, with Reggie Jackson going to the Clippers and Markieff Morris headed to the Lakers.
Teams hoping to improve through the buyout market are running out of time to do so. Players must have been bought out by March 1 to be eligible to play in the postseason for another team, so the deadline is only days away. Fortunately, we've got you covered with a tracker of who has been bought out, where they have gone and who might still hit the market. As a note of clarification, we don't know for sure who will end up getting bought out, but the following list includes some of the key candidates to keep an eye on.
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
Marvin Williams (33)
|F
|Signed by Bucks
|2
Reggie Jackson (29)
|G
|Will reportedly be bought out by Pistons, then plans to sign with Clippers
|3
Markieff Morris (30)
|F
|Has reportedly agreed to sign with Lakers after being bought out
|4
Darren Collison (32)
|G
|Free agent; not returning to the NBA this season
|5
Langston Galloway (28)
|G
|Still with Pistons
|6
Evan Turner (31)
|G/F
|Still with Timberwolves
|7
Bismack Biyombo (27)
|C
|Still with Hornets
|8
Jeff Green (33)
|F
|Signed a 10-day contract with Rockets
|9
DeMarre Carroll (33)
|F
|Will reportedly sign with Rockets
|10
Tyler Johnson (27)
|G
|Waived by Suns
|11
|F
|Signed by Mavericks
|12
John Henson (29)
|F/C
|Still with Pistons
|13
Trey Burke (27)
|G
|Waived by Sixers
|14
Isaiah Thomas (31)
|G
|Waived by Clippers
|15
Tim Frazier (29)
|G
|Waived by Pistons
|16
Allen Crabbe (27)
|G
|Still with Timberwolves
|17
Dion Waiters (28)
|G
|Waived by Grizzlies
|18
Matthew Dellavedova (29)
|G
|Still with Cavaliers
|19
Brandon Knight (28)
|G
|Still with Pistons
