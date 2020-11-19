The 2020 NBA Draft was unlike any other in the league's history, with players checking in from home and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver alone on the stage for the first round. But handshakes or not, the madness of the event was preserved. Trades, surprises picks and unfortunate news about Warriors star Klay Thompson defined the 2020 NBA Draft.

You're here for grades, though, and we've got them. Gary Parrish graded the first round, and Kyle Boone handled the second. Also, be sure to check out all of the trades here.

First Round

1. Minnesota Timberwolves: SG Anthony Edwards, Georgia

This is not a surprising pick. Edwards is a tremendous talent with a great pedigree. But I'm not enthusiastic, but I realize that any pick at the top of this flawed draft was not going to be perfect. He was not a great college player, and he drew some criticism for expressing a lack of passion for the game recently. Still, he has the potential to be a top-flight scorer. This is not what I would have done, but it is what a lot of franchises would have done. Grade: B+

2. Golden State Warriors: C James Wiseman, Memphis

It would have sounded a lot better this morning before the Klay Thompson news, but if you take a physical specimen like Wiseman and put him next to Stephen Curry, Klay and Draymond Green, and you can compete for another championship. But still, with the second pick, you get the player most physically prepared to make a big impact right away. Grade: A+

3. Charlotte Hornets: PG LaMelo Ball, USA

Ball was my No. 1 prospect in this draft class. This was a no-brainer. Charlotte has good guards, but Ball has the potential to be a star. There are lots of things to be improved -- defense first on the list -- but if he becomes the best version of himself, he will be the best player in this draft class. He is a 6-6/6-7 point guard who can play off the ball, but you want to keep the ball in his hands because of his creativity. Grade: A+

4. Chicago Bulls: SF Patrick Williams, Florida State

I understand the intrigue, but this is way higher than I would have taken Patrick Williams. He's 6-8, 225. He is big and strong with wide shoulders. He projects to be a 3-and-D guy, but he's not a great shooter yet. And he wasn't even the best 3-and-D player at Florida State this past season -- though he probably has more upside than Devin Vassell. Williams helped himself in the pre-draft process more than anyone else, though, and that wowed people. Grade: C-

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: SF Isaac Okoro, Auburn

This is not what I would have done with this pick, but I understand it. He's a tremendous prospect, especially what he can do on the defensive end. He also has great maturity and instincts. If he develops a reliable jump shot -- a big if right now -- he's going to be great. Grade: B+

6. Atlanta Hawks: C Onyeka Okongwu, USC

Okongwu is a player I had in the top 10 of my own big board, but this is a strange fit. In terms of front-court players, Obi Toppin is still on the board, and I preferred him. In terms of fit, I liked Tyrese Haliburton here. The Hawks have Clint Capela already as a defense-first center to protect the rim. Grade: C+

7. Detroit Pistons: PG Killian Hayes, France

Much like with Okongwu, I think Hayes is a good player but had others as better fits and prospects. Hayes is a trustworthy, creative, run-your-team type of guard, but he needs to develop a jump shot. If you believe he can develop that jumper, this pick makes a lot of sense. Grade: C+

8. New York Knicks: PF Obi Toppin, Dayton

The Knicks obviously need a lot, but that fan base will love this guy. They desperately want something to be excited about. Toppin can be that. I would not have taken him first overall, but he should not have dropped this far and should be the favorite for rookie of the year. Grade: A+

9. Washington Wizards: SF Deni Avdija, Israel

Most people I spoke with thought that Avdija was the best international prospect in this draft. I had Toppin ahead of Avdija, and many people in the NBA told me I was wrong for that. But here he was for the Wizards to grab him. There are some mixed reviews on Avdija coming from European scouts, but this makes sense because they probably weren't expecting him to be available. Grade: B+

10. Phoenix Suns: C Jalen Smith, Maryland

It's a surprise on every level. I don't understand it. I thought I liked Jalen Smith more than most, but I had him in the late-teens. But not in the top 10, and not on a team that already has DeAndre Ayton. He's more of a stretch five than a stretch four, and that's simply not a position of need or a great value. But Phoenix does have a history of doing things that don't make a lot of sense. Grade: D-

11. San Antonio Spurs: SG Devin Vassell, Florida State

I like it. He is a classic 3-and-D guy who shot above 40 percent from 3-point range in two different seasons. He was one of the best -- probably the best -- players on the best team in the ACC. And given San Antonio's history of developing high-energy, defensive-minded wing players (think Kawhi Leonard, for one), this is a great fit. Grade: A-

12. Sacramento Kings: PG Tyrese Haliburton, Iowa State

The best prospect available on the board. I love him here for the same reasons I loved him at No. 6 to Atlanta. He can play behind De'Aaron Fox or right next to him. He's 6-5, can play off the ball or as a true point guard. He fills two needs and is the best player on the board. Can't do better than this. Grade: A+

13. New Orleans Pelicans: PG Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama

My CBS Sports HQ colleague Avery Johnson recruited Lewis to Alabama, and he has spent the past months convincing me that Lewis was a lottery talent. And when you watch the film, it's easy to see why. He's a blur with the ball AND can shoot. He's a point guard with size and speed and skill. He could be the best point guard in this class. Put him next to Zion Williamson, and things get exciting. Grade: A+

14. Boston Celtics (via MEM): SF Aaron Nesmith, Vanderbilt

I feel like I'm too easy of a professor, but these players the past few picks are coming off the board in the order I ranked them. That makes Nesmith again a really solid pick. Nesmith had an injury in college, but he can really knock down shots. He could be helping the Celtics because of that shooting right away. Grade: A+

15. Orlando Magic: PG Cole Anthony, North Carolina

I like it. He did not have a great year at North Carolina, between inefficiency and injury. But he wasn't surrounded by the kinds of players he needed to shine. I've seen enough of Cole Anthony since he was 15 to understand why people were talking about him as a potential No. 1 pick a year ago. This is a great way to prioritize the point guard position. Grade: A-

16. Detroit Pistons (via POR): C Isaiah Stewart, Washington

Stewart has been an incredible prep prospect and was super-productive at Washington. But he's a traditional big men, a little bit undersized and does a lot of work in the post. This is a bit of a reach because his style simply is out of fashion in the NBA. He's a throwback, but he is a good one. Grade: C+

17. Oklahoma City Thunder (via BKN): C Aleksej Pokusevski, Serbia

At 7-foot, under 200 pounds, he obviously will need to add weight. But this is a smart move for a team that is undergoing a huge rebuild. He's only 18 and can play on the perimeter right now. He's probably a ways away from playing at an NBA level, but he has the potential to be a top 10 player in this draft with his massive upside. It's a solid big-swing pick. Grade: B-

18. Dallas Mavericks: SG Josh Green, Arizona

If you value athleticism, Green is one of the best in the draft. He's not very polished and didn't stand out at Arizona at all. But athleticism matters, and if you can get him do to the other stuff, maybe you tap into something special. Grade: C+

19. Detroit Pistons (via PHI): SF Saddiq Bey, Villanova

Bey has been the best available on my board for a while, so if you can get him way down here, you have to feel good about it. Bey is one of the most NBA-ready players in this draft and could step in and be a good player right away. I like this pick more than the other two Pistons picks. Grade: A+

20. Miami Heat: PF Precious Achiuwa, Memphis

Achiuwa was one of the best and most productive players in the country. Point guard was a bigger need, but I like the fit because of the culture that the Heat have established and the idea of him playing next to Bam Adebayo. I got to see Achiuwa a lot in my hometown of Memphis, where he slid down to be a small-ball center. His big hole is shooting. Grade: A-

21. Philadelphia 76ers (via OKC): SG Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

I'm not sure I love Philadelphia adding another non-shooter because Maxey was inefficient beyond the arc at Kentucky. But NBA scouts and people at Kentucky believe he can improve on that skill in time. But he can really play basketball and had some big games, and if he solves that shooting issue, he'll be a good player. And he was the second-best player on my big board. Grade: B+

22. Denver Nuggets (via HOU): C Zeke Nnaji, Arizona

This just seems like a reach. He's a borderline first-round pick -- I had him in the second -- and this is a bit too high. Nnaji is very athletic but not the highest upside player because he needs to work on his defense and skills. Grade: C-

23. Minnesota Timberwolves (via UTA): SF Leandro Bolmaro, Argentina

The Knicks had this pick but sent it to the Timberwolves upon making it. Bolmaro is committed to staying in Barcelona for next season, which was one reason he was valued as a first-rounder (with guaranteed money when he comes over). Bolmaro is versatile and should be polished when he does come over. Grade: C+

24. Denver Nuggets (via IND): PG RJ Hampton, USA

I had Hampton as the best prospect available for a while now. He's a combo guard who can run an offense. He has size and athleticism to be a dynamic scorer. If you can get somebody with that kind of upside, you have to. Grade: A-

25. New York Knicks (via DEN): SG Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky

He's the reigning SEC player of the year and shot 42 percent from 3-point range, but this is nearly 30 spots higher than I expected. His upside just does not match this place in the draft, but he could be a good shooter if nothing else. Grade: D+

26. Boston Celtics: PG Payton Pritchard, Oregon

There are so many other lead guards available, from Tre Jones, Malachi Flynn, Tyrell Terry, Cassius Winston. I have no doubt Pritchard can play in the NBA, and he was a proven winner. Just surprised to see him be the point guard in this spot. Grade: C+

27. Utah Jazz (via NY): C Udoka Azubuike, Kansas

If you're looking for somebody who was the best player on the best team in college, this is your guy. He dunks everything. He defends hard. However, his value is so focused on the paint area that he may struggle to be more than a backup for Rudy Gobert. Grade: C+

28. Minnesota Timberwolves (via LAL): PF Jaden McDaniels, Washington

This is a decent spot for him, but there are too many polished players still available for him to be the best pick. He looks the part. He has the size, athleticism and skill. He just did nothing in his one college season. Maybe you can get excited about his potential and his high school production, but he simply disappeared last year. Grade: C-

29. Toronto Raptors: PG Malachi Flynn, San Diego State

This pick made a lot of sense when many thought Fred VanVleet would leave Toronto. I love Flynn. He's polished and smart and a proven winner, and he's particularly great in pick-and-roll offense. Grade: B+

30. Memphis Grizzlies (via MIL): SG Desmond Bane, TCU

A lot of the best players on the board right now are point guards. The Grizzlies don't need a point guard. They need a shooter. Bane is a great shooter, and he defends, too. He could be an excellent wing player on an emergent Memphis team that traded into this spot. Grade: A+

Second Round

31. Dallas Mavericks (via GS): PG Tyrell Terry, Stanford

Dallas didn't need to target a point guard with the way Luka Doncic runs the offense, so Mark Cuban and company find the perfect middle ground to add depth at the position in Terry without overlapping talents. The one-and-done guard is a tad undersized at 6-2 but has skills to play on or off the ball because of his all-around offensive weaponry as a scorer, shooter and distributor. Grade: B

32. Charlotte Hornets (via CLE): C Vernon Carey Jr., Duke

After selecting Ball, the Hornets go big -- literally. Carey shores up the center position in Charlotte, where depth is lacking, and gives the franchise a paint presence who can score it and rebound it at a high level. He's more of a throwback big -- he took only 21 3-point attempts in college -- but the shooting touch is there for him to one day develop into a more modern big with deeper scoring range. Grade: C+

33. New York Knicks (via MIN): C Daniel Oturu, Minnesota

The Knicks pair a true center with Toppin. Oturu averaged a double-double last season and should be able to contribute to New York's frontcourt right away because of his physicality. Whether his 3-point shot develops into a consistent threat or not is the unknown that may unlock his star potential. Grade: B

34. Oklahoma City Thunder (via PHI): PG Theo Maledon, France

Having dealt Chris Paul to the Phoenix Suns, the Thunder needed to invest -- and do here -- in the point guard position. Maledon is a versatile combo guard with good ball-handling skills and an improving jumper that should allow him to play on or off the ball in the NBA, a necessary skill that will allow him to thrive next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. I had a first-round grade on him, so 34 is excellent value. Grade: A

35. Memphis Grizzlies (via DET): PF Xavier Tillman, Michigan State

The Grizzlies are stacked in the frontcourt between Jonas Valanciunas, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke. Adding another big man in Xavier Tillman only further deepens an already-deep frontcourt group. Tillman is a talented two-way player who does all the little things right -- the quintessential Grizzlies prospect -- but it's hard to justify the need here. Grade: C

36. Dallas Mavericks (via NY): PF Tyler Bey, Colorado

Bey played primarily at power forward in college but has the athleticism and tools to play the 3 or the 4. He's a very talented rebounder for his size and position who has role-playing potential, an ideal set of skills to pair next to Luka Doncic. I had him as a mid-second rounder but this is around the range I expected him to go. Grade: B-

37. Okahoma City Thunder (via CHI): PG Vit Krejci, Czech Republic

OKC makes its second international pick of the draft. Krejcí is a 20-year-old Czech standout guard who has played professionally since he was 14. The Thunder could stand to add depth at guard as they replace CP3, and he gives them an intriguing developmental talent -- someone who, at 6-8, has some intriguing long-term upside. Grade: B-

38. Utah Jazz (via NY): PG Saben Lee, Vanderbilt

The Jazz tend to value versatility throughout their entire roster, which explains why they made the call here to grab Lee at No. 38. He wasn't in our projected top-60, so the grade reflects that, but Lee's combination as a dribbler, creator and scorer should fit nicely in Utah's system next to Donovan Mitchell. Grade: C+

39. New Orleans Pelicans (via WAS): SF Elijah Hughes, Syracuse

The Pelicans are striking a nice balance as they surround Zion Williamson with talent, underscored here by the selection of the Syracuse standout. Hughes was a big-time college scorer who thrived as a No. 1 option but should excel in a small role as a creator and scorer on the wing. Grade: B

40. Sacramento Kings (via PHO): SG Robert Woodard, Mississippi State

One stat of Woodard's stood out: 42.9 percent from 3-point range. That, plus an NBA-caliber build and athleticism, make him a projectable 3-and-D wing. Grade: A

41. San Antonio Spurs: PG Tre Jones, Duke

The Spurs have a way of finding value even in the second round, as they've done here with point guard Tre Jones. Jones doesn't have the flash of some other first-round guards but certainly has the game -- and on our board, the grade -- of one. Grade: A

42. New Orleans Pelicans: C Nick Richards, Kentucky

Richards is coming off a fabulous junior season as one of the best shot-blockers and rim-runners in the SEC. We had a late second-round grade on Richards so this is a bit rich, but it fits a need. Grade: C

43. Sacramento Kings: SG Jahmi'us Ramsey, Texas Tech

As a freshman at Texas Tech, Ramsey was one of the best pure shooters in the Big 12. He still has a lot of growing to do to diversify his offensive arsenal but is a great catch-and-shoot threat who had first-round potential. Grade: B-

44. Chicago Bulls (via MEM): SF Marko Simonovic, Serbia

A 6-foot-11 Serbian, Simonovic is a mobile big man with great size, length and athleticism who moves well and runs the floor hard. He needs to add weight to his tall frame -- listed at 215 pounds -- but this is a potential draft-and-stash candidate whom the Bulls can develop for the future. Grade: C+

45. Milwaukee Bucks (via ORL): SF Jordan Nwora, Louisville

There's immense value in owning an elite skill, and for Nwora, it's his shooting. He rated in the 94th percentile last season as a spot-up shooter and should be a plug-and-play wing for the Bucks next to Giannis Antetokounmpo. Not only good value, but a good pick. Grade: A

46. Portland Trail Blazers: SF CJ Elleby, Washington State

Good size, good college production, but not so great value here for the Trail Blazers. Elleby was outside our final top-75 prospect rankings and a potential two-way candidate, and while there's a lot to like about his offensive production, there's still a lot of polish he lacks that Portland will need to develop. Grade: C+

47. Boston Celtics (via BKN): PG Yam Madar, Israel

It's clear the Celtics are looking to the future here with Madar, a 19-year-old from Israel. And while we didn't project him as a player we expected to be drafted, he's an attacking, downhill guard who is crafty with the ball in his hands and presents a low-risk, high-reward gamble for the Celtics in this range. Grade: B

48. Golden State Warriors (via DAL): PG Nico Mannion, Arizona

A year ago, Mannion was being discussed as a potential lottery pick. So regardless of his time at Arizona -- which was productive but exposed some athletic deficiencies he'll face in the NBA -- there's value here at No. 48 for the Warriors. Grade: A-

49. Philadelphia 76ers: SG Isaiah Joe, Arkansas

He's a great catch-and-shoot threat with deep range who was regarded as one of the best shooters in college hoops before a down sophomore season. Had him as a top-25 talent so the 76ers are getting a steal. Grade: A

50. Atlanta Hawks (via MIA): SG Skylar Mays, LSU

Good value and a great addition for Atlanta. Mays is a bouncy combo guard who can score it at every level and has some creation abilities that should give the Hawks roster flexibility. Thought he'd go earlier than this, so a double win for value and fit. Grade: B+

51. Golden State Warriors (via UTA): SG Justinian Jessup, Boise State

This is a bit high for Jessup -- we had him well outside our second-round projections -- but Golden State's system makes the grade a little kinder. Jessup is an elite scorer with a killer outside game who shot 40.8% from 3 in four collegiate seasons, the exact skill set that bumps the grade up a tick. Grade: B

52. Sacramento Kings (via HOU): SF Kenyon Martin Jr., IMG Academy

A four-star prospect with a nice pedigree as the son of former NBA star Kenyon Martin, Junior is a worthwhile late-second round gamble that I respect. He's a bit of a tweener but has great athleticism and some skills to fall back on, and I expected he'd go somewhere in this range. Grade: B-

53. Oklahoma City Thunder: PG Cassius Winston, Michigan State

Doesn't have elite size, isn't a super-athlete, a tad old for an NBA draft entrant … and it doesn't matter. Winston is a winner who we projected as a first-rounder yet slipped all the way here. Take a bow, Washington. Grade: A+

54. Indiana Pacers: SG Cassius Stanley, Duke

I had a scout tell me earlier this year that they considered Stanley as a first-round talent because of his size, toughness, and willingness to compete his butt off on defense no matter the assignment. And we had him ranked accordingly in our final top 100, at No. 32. Indy getting him as one of the last picks of the draft is tremendous value. Grade: A

55. Los Angeles Clippers (via DEN): SF Jay Scrubb, John A. Logan

A long, smooth left-handed wing straight out of the junior college ranks, Scrubb is a talented shot-creator with great positional size who gives the Clippers a developmental wing to groom as a potential bench scorer. He dropped to the range we expected, but we'll give L.A. some kudos for a solid selection considering it is the team's only pick of the draft. Grade: B

56. Charlotte Hornets (via BOS): PG Grant Riller, Charleston

The Hornets went and had themselves a draft. Riller is one of the draft's most dynamic offensive players at the point guard position, giving them another playmaker on a roster that on the whole lacks them. We considered Riller a borderline first-rounder, so show this report card off, Charlotte. Grade: A

57. Brooklyn Nets (via LAC): C Reggie Perry, Mississippi State

This is the exact range we expected for Perry. He was a highly productive big at Mississippi State as a scorer and rebounder who flashed some real potential as a scorer extending beyond the 3-point line. He's not a rim-running, flashy big but at 57, the Nets add someone here who could be a rotational piece. Grade: B-

58. Philadelphia 76ers (via LAL): PF Paul Reed, DePaul

Daryl Morey does it again, selecting an analytics darling who somehow slipped to No. 58. Reed averaged a double-double last season but profiles as an all-around defensive weapon with great size and untapped scoring potential. Grade: A-

59. Toronto Raptors: SF Jalen Harris, Nevada

The Raptors got one of the most productive scorers -- averaging 21.7 points per game -- in college basketball with the penultimate pick of the 2020 NBA Draft. Not a bad get. His size and scoring ability from all three levels stood out in college, and he could give Toronto yet another potential bench weapon. Grade: B+

60. Milwaukee Bucks: SG Sam Merrill, Utah State

Merrill was someone who steadily rose up our rankings as teams dug deeper because they fell in love with his scoring threat and ability to stretch the floor. He finds a perfect fit here with Milwaukee as they add another shooter to add next to Giannis, and at mid-second round value to boot. Grade: A