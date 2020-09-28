After what has been a very exciting and unique postseason inside the NBA bubble in Orlando, the 2020 Finals is all set. The Los Angeles Lakers sealed their spot after ousting the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 and ending Denver's two-series streak of recovering from 3-1 deficits. LeBron James has now qualified for the Finals nine of the last 10 seasons, while Anthony Davis, who has been spectacular all postseason, will get his first Finals taste.

Taking on the Lakers will be the Miami Heat, who took down the Boston Celtics in six games to win the Eastern Conference crown. Twenty-two teams entered the bubble and now only two remain. With so much exciting action already occurring, one can't help but get excited about what the rest of the postseason will have in store.

Here's a look at the upcoming Finals schedule along with the results of every game from the 2020 NBA playoffs.

Finals schedule

All times Eastern

Game 1: Wednesday, Sept. 30, 9 p.m. | TV: ABC

ABC Game 2: Friday, Oct. 2, 9 p.m. | TV: ABC

ABC Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. | TV: ABC

ABC Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 6, 9 p.m. | TV: ABC

ABC Game 5*: Friday, Oct. 9, 9 p.m. | TV: ABC

ABC Game 6*: Sunday, Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m. | TV: ABC

ABC Game 7*: Tuesday, Oct. 13, 9 p.m. | TV: ABC

*If necessary

Completed games

Monday, Aug. 17

Game 1: Denver Nuggets 135, Utah Jazz 125 (OT)

Game 1: Toronto Raptors 134, Brooklyn Nets 110

Game 1: Boston Celtics 109, Philadelphia 76ers 101

Game 1: Los Angeles Clippers 118, Dallas Mavericks 110

Tuesday, Aug. 18

Game 1: Orlando Magic 122, Milwaukee Bucks 110

Game 1: Miami Heat 113, Indiana Pacers 101

Game 1: Houston Rockets 123, Oklahoma City Thunder 108

Game 1: Portland Trail Blazers 100, Los Angeles Lakers 93

Wednesday, Aug. 19

Game 2: Toronto Raptors 104, Brooklyn Nets 99

Game 2: Utah Jazz 124, Denver Nuggets 105

Game 2: Boston Celtics 128, Philadelphia 76ers 101

Game 2: Dallas Mavericks 127, Los Angeles Clippers 114

Thursday, Aug. 20

Game 2: Miami Heat 109, Indiana Pacers 100

Game 2: Houston Rockets 111, Oklahoma City Thunder 98

Game 2: Milwaukee Bucks 111, Orlando Magic 96

Game 2: Los Angeles Lakers 111, Portland Trail Blazers 88

Friday, Aug. 21

Game 3: Toronto Raptors 117, Brooklyn Nets 92

Game 3: Utah Jazz 124, Denver Nuggets 87

Game 3: Boston Celtics 102, Philadelphia 76ers 94

Game 3: Los Angeles Clippers 130, Dallas Mavericks 122

Saturday, Aug. 22

Game 3: Milwaukee Bucks 121, Orlando Magic 107

Game 3: Miami Heat 124, Indiana Pacers 115

Game 3: Oklahoma City Thunder 119, Houston Rockets 107 (OT)

Game 3: Los Angeles Lakers 116, Portland Trail Blazers 108

Sunday, Aug. 23

Game 4: Boston Celtics 110, Philadelphia 76ers 106

Game 4: Dallas Mavericks 135, Los Angeles Clippers 133 OT

Game 4: Toronto Raptors 150, Brooklyn Nets 122

Game 4: Utah Jazz 129, Denver Nuggets 127

Monday, Aug. 24

Game 4: Milwaukee Bucks 121, Orlando Magic 106

Game 4: Oklahoma City Thunder 117, Houston Rockets 114

Game 4: Miami Heat 99, Indiana Pacers 87

Game 4: Los Angeles Lakers 135, Portland Trail Blazers 115

Tuesday, Aug. 25

Game 5: Denver Nuggets 117, Utah Jazz 107



Game 5: Los Angeles Clippers 154, Dallas Mavericks 111

Saturday, Aug. 29

Game 5: Milwaukee Bucks 118, Orlando Magic 104



Game 5: Houston Rockets 114, Oklahoma City Thunder 80



Game 5: Los Angeles Lakers 131, Portland Trail Blazers 122

Sunday, Aug. 30

Game 1: Boston Celtics 112, Toronto Raptors 94

Game 6: Los Angeles Clippers 111, Dallas Mavericks 97

Game 6: Denver Nuggets 119, Utah Jazz 107

Monday, Aug. 31

Game 1: Miami Heat 115, Milwaukee Bucks 104

Game 6: Oklahoma City Thunder 104, Houston Rockets 100

Tuesday, Sept. 1

Game 2: Boston Celtics 102, Toronto Raptors 99

Game 7: Denver Nuggets 80, Utah Jazz 78

Wednesday, Sept. 2

Game 2: Miami Heat 116, Milwaukee Bucks 114

Game 7: Houston Rockets 104, Oklahoma City Thunder 102

Thursday, Sept. 3

Game 3: Toronto Raptors 104, Boston Celtics 103

Game 1: Los Angeles Clippers 120, Denver Nuggets 97

Friday, Sept. 4

Game 3: Miami Heat 115, Milwaukee Bucks 100

Game 1: Houston Rockets 112, Los Angeles Lakers 97

Saturday, Sept. 5

Game 4: Toronto Raptors 100, Boston Celtics 93

Game 2: Denver Nuggets 110, Los Angeles Clippers 101

Sunday, Sept. 6

Game 4: Milwaukee Bucks 118, Miami Heat 115

Game 2: Los Angeles Lakers 117, Houston Rockets 109

Monday, Sept. 7

Game 5: Boston Celtics 111, Toronto Raptors 89

Game 3: Los Angeles Clippers 113, Denver Nuggets 107

Tuesday, Sept. 8

Game 5: Miami Heat 103, Milwaukee Bucks 94

Game 3: Los Angeles Lakers 112, Houston Rockets 102

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Game 6: Toronto Raptors 125, Boston Celtics 122 (2OT)

Game 4: Los Angeles Clippers 96, Denver Nuggets 85

Thursday, Sept. 10

Game 4: Los Angeles Lakers 110, Houston Rockets 100



Friday, Sept. 11

Game 5: Denver Nuggets 111, Los Angeles Clippers 105

Game 7: Boston Celtics 92, Toronto Raptors 87

Saturday, Sept. 12

Game 5: Los Angeles Lakers 119, Houston Rockets 96



Sunday, Sept. 13

Game 6: Denver Nuggets 111, Los Angeles Clippers 98

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Game 1: Miami Heat 117, Boston Celtics 114

Game 7: Denver Nuggets 104, Los Angeles Clippers 89

Thursday, Sept. 17



Game 2: Miami Heat 106, Boston Celtics 101

Friday, Sept. 18

Game 1: Los Angeles Lakers 126, Denver Nuggets 114

Saturday, Sept. 19

Game 3: Boston Celtics 117, Miami Heat 106

Sunday, Sept. 20

Game 2: Los Angeles Lakers 105, Denver Nuggets 103

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Game 3: Denver Nuggets 114, Los Angeles Lakers 106

Wednesday, Sept. 23



Game 4: Miami Heat 112, Boston Celtics 109

Thursday, Sept. 24

Game 4: Los Angeles Lakers 114, Denver Nuggets 108

Friday, Sept. 25

Game 5: Boston Celtics 121, Miami Heat 108

Saturday, Sept. 26

Game 5: Los Angeles Lakers 117, Denver Nuggets 107

Sunday, Sept. 27