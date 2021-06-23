The 2021 NBA Draft Lottery took place on Tuesday night, and the Detroit Pistons have won the No. 1 overall pick. Incredibly, this was the first time that the Pistons have moved up in the lottery, and it could not have been a better result. They now have the first pick for the first time since 1970, when they selected Bob Lanier.

This time around, the Pistons are expected to take Cade Cunningham out of Oklahoma State. A consensus All-American as a freshman, the 6-foot-8 guard can do a little bit of everything, and averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game in his one season in college. He's also a strong shooter, hitting 40% of his 3-point attempts.

While Cunningham is widely seen as the top prospect, this is a loaded draft with a number of potential stars. That's good news for the Houston Rockets (No. 2), Cleveland Cavaliers (No. 3), Toronto Raptors (No. 4) and Orlando Magic (No. 5), who rounded out the top-five.

Besides the reveal of the top picks, the other most notable news from the NBA Draft Lottery was that the Golden State Warriors will indeed get the Minnesota Timberwolves' first-round pick. That pick, which comes via the D'Angelo Russell-Andrew Wiggins trade, was only top-three protected. It wound up at No. 7, so it will go to the Warriors, who also have their own pick at No. 14. Now that the NBA Draft Lottery is complete, we officially have the full two-round order for the 2021 NBA Draft, which is set for July 29. Here's a look at every single pick:

2021 NBA Draft First Round

1 Detroit 2 Houston 3 Cleveland 4 Toronto 5 Orlando 6 Oklahoma City 7 Golden State (from Minnesota) 8 Orlando (from Chicago) 9 Sacramento 10 New Orleans 11 Charlotte 12 San Antonio 13 Indiana 14 Golden State 15 Washington 16 Oklahoma City (from Boston) 17 Memphis 18 Oklahoma City (from Miami) 19 New York 20 Atlanta 21 New York (from Dallas) 22 Los Angeles Lakers 23 Houston (from Portland) 24 Houston (from Milwaukee) 25 Los Angeles Clippers 26 Denver 27 Brooklyn 28 Philadelphia 29 Phoenix 30 Utah

2021 NBA Draft Second Round