The 2021 NBA Draft Lottery took place on Tuesday night, and the Detroit Pistons have won the No. 1 overall pick. Incredibly, this was the first time that the Pistons have moved up in the lottery, and it could not have been a better result. They now have the first pick for the first time since 1970, when they selected Bob Lanier.
This time around, the Pistons are expected to take Cade Cunningham out of Oklahoma State. A consensus All-American as a freshman, the 6-foot-8 guard can do a little bit of everything, and averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game in his one season in college. He's also a strong shooter, hitting 40% of his 3-point attempts.
While Cunningham is widely seen as the top prospect, this is a loaded draft with a number of potential stars. That's good news for the Houston Rockets (No. 2), Cleveland Cavaliers (No. 3), Toronto Raptors (No. 4) and Orlando Magic (No. 5), who rounded out the top-five.
Besides the reveal of the top picks, the other most notable news from the NBA Draft Lottery was that the Golden State Warriors will indeed get the Minnesota Timberwolves' first-round pick. That pick, which comes via the D'Angelo Russell-Andrew Wiggins trade, was only top-three protected. It wound up at No. 7, so it will go to the Warriors, who also have their own pick at No. 14. Now that the NBA Draft Lottery is complete, we officially have the full two-round order for the 2021 NBA Draft, which is set for July 29. Here's a look at every single pick:
2021 NBA Draft First Round
|1
|Detroit
|2
|Houston
|3
|Cleveland
|4
|Toronto
|5
|Orlando
|6
|Oklahoma City
|7
|Golden State (from Minnesota)
|8
|Orlando (from Chicago)
|9
|Sacramento
|10
|New Orleans
|11
|Charlotte
|12
|San Antonio
|13
|Indiana
|14
|Golden State
|15
|Washington
|16
|Oklahoma City (from Boston)
|17
|Memphis
|18
|Oklahoma City (from Miami)
|19
|New York
|20
|Atlanta
|21
|New York (from Dallas)
|22
|Los Angeles Lakers
|23
|Houston (from Portland)
|24
|Houston (from Milwaukee)
|25
|Los Angeles Clippers
|26
|Denver
|27
|Brooklyn
|28
|Philadelphia
|29
|Phoenix
|30
|Utah
2021 NBA Draft Second Round
|31
|Milwaukee (from Houston)
|32
|New York (from Detroit)
|33
|Orlando
|34
|Oklahoma City
|35
|New Orleans (from Cleveland)
|36
|Oklahoma City (from Minnesota)
|37
|Detroit (from Toronto)
|38
|Chicago (from New Orleans)
|39
|Sacramento
|40
|New Orleans (from Chicago)
|41
|San Antonio
|42
|Detroit (from Charlotte)
|43
|New Orleans (from Washington)
|44
|Brooklyn (from Indiana)
|45
|Boston
|46
|Toronto (from Memphis)
|47
|Toronto (from Golden State
|48
|Atlanta (from Miami)
|49
|Brooklyn (from Atlanta)
|50
|Philadelpia (from New York)
|51
|Memphis (from Portland)
|52
|Detroit (from LA Lakers)
|53
|New Orleans (from Dallas)
|54
|Indiana (from Milwaukee)
|55
|Oklahoma City (from Denver)
|56
|Charlotte (from LA Clippers)
|57
|Charlotte (from Brooklyn)
|58
|New York (from Philadelphia)
|59
|Brooklyn (from Phoenix)
|60
|Indiana (from Utah)