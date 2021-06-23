nba-draft.jpg
USATSI

The 2021 NBA Draft Lottery took place on Tuesday night, and the Detroit Pistons have won the No. 1 overall pick. Incredibly, this was the first time that the Pistons have moved up in the lottery, and it could not have been a better result. They now have the first pick for the first time since 1970, when they selected Bob Lanier. 

This time around, the Pistons are expected to take Cade Cunningham out of Oklahoma State. A consensus All-American as a freshman, the 6-foot-8 guard can do a little bit of everything, and averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game in his one season in college. He's also a strong shooter, hitting 40%  of his 3-point attempts. 

While Cunningham is widely seen as the top prospect, this is a loaded draft with a number of potential stars. That's good news for the Houston Rockets (No. 2), Cleveland Cavaliers (No. 3), Toronto Raptors (No. 4) and Orlando Magic (No. 5), who rounded out the top-five. 

Besides the reveal of the top picks, the other most notable news from the NBA Draft Lottery was that the Golden State Warriors will indeed get the Minnesota Timberwolves' first-round pick. That pick, which comes via the D'Angelo Russell-Andrew Wiggins trade, was only top-three protected. It wound up at No. 7, so it will go to the Warriors, who also have their own pick at No. 14. Now that the NBA Draft Lottery is complete, we officially have the full two-round order for the 2021 NBA Draft, which is set for July 29. Here's a look at every single pick:  

2021 NBA  Draft First Round

1Detroit
2Houston
3Cleveland
4Toronto
5Orlando
6Oklahoma City
7Golden State (from Minnesota)
8Orlando (from Chicago)
9Sacramento
10New Orleans
11Charlotte
12San Antonio
13Indiana
14Golden State
15Washington
16Oklahoma City (from Boston)
17Memphis
18Oklahoma City (from Miami)
19New York
20Atlanta
21New York (from Dallas)
22Los Angeles Lakers
23Houston (from Portland)
24Houston (from Milwaukee)
25Los Angeles Clippers
26Denver
27Brooklyn
28Philadelphia
29Phoenix
30Utah

2021 NBA Draft Second Round

31Milwaukee (from Houston)
32New York (from Detroit)
33Orlando
34Oklahoma City
35New Orleans (from Cleveland)
36Oklahoma City (from Minnesota)
37Detroit (from Toronto)
38Chicago (from New Orleans)
39Sacramento
40New Orleans (from Chicago)
41San Antonio
42Detroit (from Charlotte)
43New Orleans (from Washington)
44Brooklyn (from Indiana)
45Boston
46Toronto (from Memphis)
47Toronto (from Golden State
48Atlanta (from Miami)
49Brooklyn (from Atlanta)
50Philadelpia (from New York)
51Memphis (from Portland)
52Detroit (from LA Lakers)
53New Orleans (from Dallas)
54Indiana (from Milwaukee)
55Oklahoma City (from Denver)
56Charlotte (from LA Clippers)
57Charlotte (from Brooklyn)
58New York (from Philadelphia)
59Brooklyn (from Phoenix)
60Indiana (from Utah)