The Phoenix Suns were in the running for the best record in the league until the final day of the regular season but find themselves in the role of series underdogs entering their first-round matchup vs. the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday afternoon. The Suns were only one of two teams to reach 50 wins as they advanced to the NBA Playoffs for the first time in 11 seasons. Despite the lofty accomplishments, Phoenix is not drawing a typical seventh seed in the Lakers, who finally have LeBron James and Anthony Davis healthy as they prepare to make a run at capturing back-to-back NBA titles.

Lakers vs. Suns spread: Suns -2.5

Lakers vs. Suns over-under: 213 points

Lakers vs. Suns money line: Suns -140; Lakers +120

LAL: The Lakers are 4-8 against the Pacific Division

PHO: The Suns had a 30-12 record against Western Conference foes

Why the Lakers can cover



Los Angeles had lost five of six and was without James and guard Dennis Schroder entering a matchup against visiting Phoenix on May 9, but it led wire-to-wire in a 123-110 victory that ignited its current six-game winning streak. Davis had 42 points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots as the Lakers averted a season sweep against the Suns. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso each had 17 points and three steals as Los Angeles forced 15 turnovers.

James played in just one of the three matchups vs. Phoenix, pouring in 38 points in a 10-point home loss on March 2. Since returning to the lineup last weekend after sitting out 26 of 28 games, he is averaging 23.7 points and capped off a triple-double (22 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists) by knocking down a 34-foot 3-pointer to eliminate Golden State in Wednesday's play-in game. Schroder averaged 19.5 points in the two March matchups vs. Phoenix.

Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix's hopes hinge on its backcourt pair of Devin Booker and point guard Chris Paul, the team's top two scorers. Booker, who averaged 25.6 points on the season and 21.3 in three matchups vs. the Lakers, scored at least 30 in five of his last nine games. Paul averaged 16.4 points and 8.9 assists and finished the season by recording seven double-doubles over his last 10 games. He had double-doubles in all three games vs. the Lakers, averaging 11.0 assists.

The biggest concern for the Suns is the health of center Deandre Ayton (knee), who missed the last three regular season games but was not listed on the injury report and is expected to play. The 6-foot-11 Ayton averaged 14.4 points and 10.5 rebounds and had outings of 26 and 17 points vs. Los Angeles in a pair of Phoenix wins in March. Mikal Bridges became more of an offensive threat down the stretch, averaging 16.8 points over an 11-game span.

