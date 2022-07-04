After a brutal run of injuries and two straight lottery appearances, the Golden State Warriors returned to the promised land last season, defeating the Boston Celtics in six games in the 2022 NBA Finals to win their fourth title in the last eight seasons.

Now, the Warriors will embark on their master plan to win in perpetuity. They want to link the Stephen Curry-Klay Thompson-Draymond Green era with a new generation led by Jordan Poole and a trio of talented lottery picks that includes James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. Of course, that's much easier said than done, but the Warriors aren't shy about their ambitions.

Last season was still about the vets leading the way, but the youngsters -- Poole, in particular -- had their part to play. Now, the goal is for the likes of Kuminga and Moody, and Wiseman when he's healthy, to gain more experience. Given the amount of youth on the roster, it's no surprise the Warriors are playing in two Summer Leagues this year -- the California Classic and Las Vegas.

With the action already underway, here's everything you need to know:

Warriors Summer League schedule

All games on NBA TV, ESPN and ESPN 2 can be live streamed on fuboTV (try for free).

California Classic

Saturday, July 2: Kings 86, Warriors 68

Kings 86, Warriors 68 Sunday, July 3: Lakers 100, Warriors 77

Lakers 100, Warriors 77 Tuesday, July 5: Warriors vs. Miami Heat -- 3 p.m. ET -- NBA TV

Las Vegas

Friday, July 8: Warriors vs. New York Knicks, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN 2

Warriors vs. New York Knicks, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN 2 Sunday, July 10: Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs, 7:30 p.m. ET -- NBA TV

Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs, 7:30 p.m. ET -- NBA TV Tuesday, July 12: Warriors vs. Boston Celtics, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN 2

Warriors vs. Boston Celtics, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN 2 Friday, July 15: Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 7 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 7 p.m. ET -- ESPN TBD

Warriors Summer League roster

Player Position Age Draft Status Yudai Baba Guard 26 Undrafted Patrick Baldwin Jr. Guard/Forward 19 No. 28 overall (2022) Gabriel Chachashvili Center 22 Undrafted Jacob Gilyard Guard 23 Undrafted Ryan Hawkins Forward 25 Undrafted Justinian Jessup Guard 24 No. 51 overall (2020) Jonathan Kuminga Forward 19 No. 7 overall (2021) Kalob Ledoux Guard 24 Undrafted Selom Mawugbe Center 23 Undrafted Moses Moody Guard 20 No. 14 overall (2021) Alex Morales Forward 24 Undrafted JD Notae Guard 23 Undrafted Lester Quinones Guard 21 Undrafted Ryan Rollins Guard 19 No. 44 overall (2022) Gui Santos Forward 20 No. 55 overall (2022) Dusin Sleva Forward 26 Undrafted Quinndary Weatherspoon Guard 25 No. 49 overall (2019) Payton Willis Guard 24 Undrafted James Wiseman Center 21 No. 2 overall (2020)

Players to watch

Jonathan Kuminga: The No. 7 overall pick last year, Kuminga played sparingly to begin his rookie season, but worked his way into the rotation down the stretch and had some bright moments in the early rounds of the playoffs. He's a remarkable athlete, and showed some impressive flashes on the defensive end, but still needs to refine his game. He'll have a chance to do so in Summer League, though he is currently back home in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and won't play until the team heads to Las Vegas.

Moses Moody: While Moody didn't play a whole lot as a rookie, he did become the youngest Warrior ever to score 30 points, when he went off against the Nuggets in March. The outside shooting ability is obvious, and he projects to be a solid rotation player at the very least. He struggled in his first game of the California Classic, however, and will be looking to bounce back when the team travels to Vegas later this month.

James Wiseman: The former No. 2 overall pick tore his meniscus during his rookie season, ultimately needed a second surgery on his knee and hasn't played in the NBA since. All we've seen of him in the last 14 months is a few games in the G League, and it's unfortunately not clear how much he'll play in Summer League. He experienced some swelling in his knee following his G League stint, and the team is being cautious about throwing him back into full 5-on-5 action. As of now, the team is hopeful that he'll play in Vegas.

Patrick Baldwin Jr.: With their first-round pick this year, the Warriors took Baldwin out of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. The former five-star recruit stayed home to play for his dad at the mid-major level, but had a disastrous freshman season that was derailed by an ankle injury. Still, the potential remains, and he was another high-upside pick for the Warriors. Whether we'll see him this summer, however, remains to be seen. He still needs to be cleared to play due to his lingering ankle problems.

Gui Santos: Late in the second round this year, the Warriors picked Gui Santos out of Brazil. Few would have heard of him before the draft, but he made a name for himself when he burst onto the scene with a stellar Summer League debut in the California Classic. He's still a longshot to make the Warriors' final roster, but he's a player to keep an eye on for the future.