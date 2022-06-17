The Golden State Warriors are NBA champions once again. They finished off the Boston Celtics in Game 6 for their seventh title in franchise history, and fourth in the last eight years.
The full 2022 NBA playoff bracket and this week's Finals schedule can be found below.
Upcoming Finals schedule
(All times U.S./Eastern)
Thursday, June 2
Game 1: Celtics 120, Warriors 108
Sunday, June 5
Game 2: Warriors 107, Celtics 88
Wednesday, June 8
Game 3: Celtics 116, Warriors 100
Friday, June 10
Game 4: Warriors 107, Celtics 97
Monday, June 13
Game 5: Warriors 104, Celtics 94
Thursday, June 16
Game 6: Warriors 103, Celtics 90