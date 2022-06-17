The Golden State Warriors are NBA champions once again. They finished off the Boston Celtics in Game 6 for their seventh title in franchise history, and fourth in the last eight years.

The full 2022 NBA playoff bracket and this week's Finals schedule can be found below.

Upcoming Finals schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Thursday, June 2

Game 1: Celtics 120, Warriors 108

Sunday, June 5

Game 2: Warriors 107, Celtics 88

Wednesday, June 8

Game 3: Celtics 116, Warriors 100

Friday, June 10

Game 4: Warriors 107, Celtics 97

Monday, June 13

Game 5: Warriors 104, Celtics 94

Thursday, June 16

Game 6: Warriors 103, Celtics 90