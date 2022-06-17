The Golden State Warriors win their fourth NBA championship in eight years after closing out the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals Thursday night.
The full 2022 NBA playoff bracket and this week's Finals schedule can be found below. All available dates and matchups for the 2022 NBA playoff schedule can be found below.
NBA Finals scores, schedule
(All times U.S./Eastern)
Thursday, June 2
Game 1: Celtics 120, Warriors 108
Sunday, June 5
Game 2: Warriors 107, Celtics 88
Wednesday, June 8
Game 3: Celtics 116, Warriors 100
Friday, June 10
Game 4: Warriors 107, Celtics 97
Monday, June 13
Game 5: Warriors 104, Celtics 94
Thursday, June 16
Game 6: Warriors 103, Celtics 90
NBA playoff scores, results
Sunday, May 29
Game 7: Celtics 100, Heat 96
Friday, May 27
Game 6: Heat 111, Celtics 103
Thursday, May 26
Game 5: Warriors 120, Mavericks 110
Wednesday, May 25
Game 5: Celtics 93, Heat 80
Tuesday, May 24
Game 4: Mavericks 119, Warriors 109
Monday, May 23
Game 4: Celtics 102, Heat 82
Sunday, May 22
Game 3: Warriors 109, Mavericks 100
Saturday, May 21
Game 3: Heat 109, Celtics 103
Friday, May 20
Game 2: Warriors 126, Mavericks 117
Thursday, May 19
Game 2: Celtics 127, Heat 102
Wednesday, May 18
Game 1: Warriors 112, Mavericks 87
Tuesday, May 17
Game 1: Heat 118, Celtics 107
Sunday, May 15
Game 7: Celtics 109, Bucks 81
Game 7: Mavericks 123, Suns 90
Friday, May 13
Game 6: Celtics 108, Bucks 95
Game 6: Warriors 100, Grizzlies 96
Thursday, May 12
Game 6: Heat 99, 76ers 90
Game 6: Mavericks 113, Suns 86
Wednesday, May 11
Game 5: Bucks 110, Celtics 107
Game 5: Grizzlies 134, Warriors 95
Tuesday, May 10
Game 5: Heat 120, 76ers 85
Game 5: Suns 110, Mavericks 80
Monday, May 9
Game 4: Celtics 116, Bucks 108
Game 4: Warriors 101, Grizzlies 98
Sunday, May 8
Game 4: Mavericks 111, Suns 101
Game 4: 76ers 116, Heat 108
Saturday, May 7
Game 3: Bucks 103, Celtics 101
Game 3: Warriors 142, Grizzlies 112
Friday, May 6
Game 3: 76ers 99, Heat 79
Game 3: Mavericks 103, Suns 94
Wednesday, May 4
Game 2: Heat 119, 76ers 103
Game 2: Suns 129, Mavericks 109
Tuesday, May 3
Game 2: Celtics 109, Bucks 86
Game 2: Grizzlies 106, Warriors 101
Monday, May 2
Game 1: Heat 106, 76ers 92
Game 1: Suns 121, Mavericks 114
Sunday, May 1
Game 1: Bucks 101, Celtics 89
Game 1: Warriors 117, Grizzlies 116
Friday, April 29
Game 6: Grizzlies 114, Timberwolves 106
Thursday, April 28
Game 6: 76ers 132, Raptors 97
Game 6: Suns 115, Pelicans 109
Game 6: Mavericks 98, Jazz 96
Wednesday, April 27
Game 5: Bucks 116, Bulls 100
Game 5: Warriors 102, Nuggets 98
Tuesday, April 26
Game 5: Heat 97, Hawks 94
Game 5: Grizzlies 111, Timberwolves 109
Game 5: Suns 112, Pelicans 97
Monday, April 25
Game 4: Celtics 116, Nets 112
Game 5: Raptors 101, 76ers 88
Game 5: Jazz 102, Mavericks 77
Sunday, April 24
Game 4: Bucks 119, Bulls 95
Game 4: Nuggets 126, Warriors 121
Game 4: Heat 110, Hawks 86
Game 4: Pelicans 118, Suns 103
Saturday, April 23
Game 4: Raptors 110, 76ers 102
Game 4: Jazz 100, Mavericks 99
Game 3: Celtics 109, Nets 103
Game 4: Timberwolves 119, Grizzlies 118
Friday, April 22
Game 3: Hawks 111, Heat 110
Game 3: Bucks 111, Bulls 81
Game 3: Suns 114, Pelicans 111
Thursday, April 21
Game 3: Grizzlies 104, Timberwolves 95
Game 3: Mavericks 126, Jazz 118
Game 3: Warriors, 118 Nuggets 113
Wednesday, April 20
Game 2: Celtics 114, Nets 107
Game 3: 76ers 104, Raptors 101 (OT)
Game 2: Bulls 114, Bucks 110
Tuesday, April 19
Game 2: Heat 115, Hawks 105
Game 2: Grizzlies 124, Timberwolves 96
Game 2: Pelicans 125, Suns 114
Monday, April 18
Game 2: 76ers 112, Raptors 97
Game 2: Mavericks 110, Jazz 104
Game 2: Warriors 126, Nuggets 106
Sunday, April 17
Game 1: Heat 115, Hawks 91
Game 1: Celtics 115, Nets 114
Game 1: Bucks 93, Bulls 86
Game 1: Suns 110, Pelicans 99
Saturday, April 16 (Start of NBA playoffs)
Game 1: Jazz 99, Mavericks 93
Game 1: Timberwolves 130, Grizzlies 117
Game 1: 76ers 131, Raptors 111
Game 1: Warriors 123, Nuggets 107
Friday, April 15 (Play-in tournament)
Hawks 107, Cavaliers 101
Pelicans 105, Clippers 101
Wednesday, April 13 (Play-in tournament)
Hawks 132, Hornets 103
Pelicans 113, Spurs 103
Tuesday, April 12 (Play-in tournament)
Nets 115, Cavaliers 108
Timberwolves 109, Clippers 104
