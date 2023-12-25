Sports have become an integral part of the Christmas Day experience over the years and both the NFL and NBA have put together a slate of marquee matchups to be enjoyed with family and friends on Dec. 25. The NFL Christmas Day schedule includes Chiefs vs. Raiders at 1 p.m. ET, Eagles vs. Giants at 4:30 p.m. ET and then wraps up with 49ers vs. Ravens at 8:15 p.m. ET. The latest Christmas Day NFL odds list the Chiefs (-10), Eagles (-11.5) and 49ers (-5.5) as favorites.

Meanwhile, the Christmas Day NBA schedule includes five games, with Knicks (+3) vs. Bucks tipping off at noon ET to begin the action and Suns (-4) vs. Mavericks closing things out at 10:30 p.m. ET. With wall-to-wall action in both sports, playing the right Christmas Day parlay will be all about understanding the matchups. Before considering any 2023 Christmas Day picks or parlays on the NFL or NBA, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA and NFL game 10,000 times, has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 9 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a stunning 101-52 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning well over $4,000.

The model is also up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 178-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 32-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

Top NBA and NFL Christmas Day picks

One leg of the five-way parlay that the model recommends is the Philadelphia 76ers (+2.5) to cover against the Heat in an 8 p.m. ET start on Sunday. This will be the first matchup between these Eastern Conference rivals of the season but the road team has covered in the last four head-to-head meetings.

Philadelphia had a six-game winning streak ended on Monday by the Bulls but have generally played their best basketball of the season since the start of December. Joel Embiid (ankle) has been ruled out for this one, but the betting trends still point in Philly's favor.

The 76ers are now 18-8 against the spread for the season while the Heat are only 11-16 against the number, failing to cover in five of their last six home games. Ultimately, the model predicts that this game comes down to final possession and projects that the Sixers stay within the spread in more than 50% of simulations. See who else to back right here.

