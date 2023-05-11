Seventy-eight players are expected to attend the 2023 NBA Draft Combine next week in Chicago in the first major pit stop in the pre-draft cycle. The annual combine will give underclassmen and upperclassmen alike a chance to showcase their skills on the court, in the media room and in drills in front of NBA decision-makers.

The combine will begin Monday and run through May 21 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis with five-on-five games, shooting and agility drills and other opportunities for prospects to make an impression on teams in the lead-up to the draft next month.

The biggest name in this year's class – Victor Wembanyama – is the most notable draft-eligible player who was not included among this year's attendees. Wembanyama, a French star who is leading the LNB Pro A in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots for Mets 92, is still playing out his season overseas and thus will not be making the trip.

Top prospects in recent years have not prioritized attending the combine, and in NBA circles it seemed unlikley Wembanyama would be in attendance, but that isn't likely to change his status as the surefire No. 1 in this class.

Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller, the top contenders to be selected with the No. 2 pick, are expected to be among the 78 in attendance. Whether or not they run the gauntlet on the court or just do media availability remains unclear – they seem locked in as top-five picks and there is no requirement for players to participate – but their presence will be a welcome one that gives this year's event some more importance as NBA teams continue to learn and dig in to the 2023 class.

The entire list can be found below and includes every prospect – aside from Wembanyama – who is ranked as a top-30 prospect in our latest CBS Sports NBA Draft Big Board. and is a first round pick in our latest NBA Mock Drafts.

2023 NBA Draft Combine

When: Monday, May 15-Sunday, May 21

Where: WinTrust Arena, Marriott Marquis in Chicago

How to Watch 2023 NBA Draft Combine

All times are ET

Day : Monday, May 15 | Time : 3-5 p.m.

Streaming : NBA App (Strength/agility and shooting drills)

: Monday, May 15 | : 3-5 p.m. : NBA App (Strength/agility and shooting drills) Day : Wednesday, May 17 | Time : 2-6 p.m.

TV : ESPN2 | Streaming : fuboTV (Try for free)

: Wednesday, May 17 | : 2-6 p.m. : ESPN2 | : fuboTV (Try for free) Day: Thursday, May 18 | Time: 4-8 p.m.

TV: ESPN2 | Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Players expected to attend the 2023 NBA Draft Combine