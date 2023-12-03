With group play now complete, the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament will continue on Monday with the knockout rounds beginning. There will be eight teams competing in single-elimination competition going forward with the higher seed hosting the four quarterfinal matchups before the semifinals and finals are held in Las Vegas on Dec. 7 and 9. The action begins with Celtics at Pacers on Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET and then will be followed by the Kings hosting the Pelicans at 10 p.m. On Tuesday, the Bucks will host the Knicks for a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff and then quarterfinal action concludes with Suns at Lakers at 10 p.m.

Despite being on the road in the quarterfinals, the Celtics are the +300 favorites in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament odds. They're followed by the Bucks (+340), Lakers (+550), Kings (+550) and Suns (+650) while the Pelicans (+1200), Pacers (+1300) and Knicks (+1400) are considered longshots. Before making any 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament bracket picks or predictions, be sure to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 6 of the 2023-24 NBA season on an 86-50 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament bracket and locked in NBA picks for every NBA matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament predictions

One of the surprising NBA In-Season Tournament bracket predictions from the model: It is fading the Celtics even though they're the favorites to win it all at +300. After a 125-119 victory over the 76ers on Friday, Boston is now 15-4 overall and sit atop the Eastern Conference standings as we near the quarter mark of the season.

However, things weren't always easy during Boston's 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament run. After a 121-107 win over the Nets to open tournament play, the Celtics had to scratch out a 108-105 win in Toronto and then suffered a 113-96 loss in Orlando. They got a little lucky in their final game, facing a Bulls squad that had already been eliminated and a 27-point victory allowed them to edge out the Magic and Nets on point differential in Group C.

Now they'll have another road matchup on their hands against the Pacers, who went undefeated during group play. Tyrese Haliburton is playing the best basketball of his career for Indiana and you can expect the Pacers to press the pace on Monday. Indiana leads the NBA in pace (104.2), while Boston ranks 23rd in possessions per game (97.9). That's a big reason why the model only has Boston winning its first-round matchup in 50.5% of simulations and only has them winning it all 18.7% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament bracket picks

The model has made the call on who wins every other game in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament bracket, and it thinks one double-digit long shot is an incredible value to win it all. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So who wins every game in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament? And what double-digit long shot is a surprising value to win it all? Check out the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament bracket below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $10,000 since its inception, and find out.

2023 NBA In-Season Tournament brackets, schedule, odds

2023 NBA In-Season Tournament schedule/bracket:

(All times Eastern)



Monday, Dec. 4

Quarterfinal: Celtics at Pacers, 7:30 p.m.

Quarterfinal: Pelicans at Kings, 10 p.m.



Tuesday, Dec. 5

Quarterfinal: Knicks at Bucks, 7:30 p.m.

Quarterfinal: Suns at Lakers, 10 p.m.



Thursday, Dec. 7

East semifinal: TBD vs. TBD at Las Vegas, time TBD

West semifinal: TBD vs. TBD at Las Vegas, time TBD



Saturday, Dec. 9

Final: TBD vs. TBD at Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m.

2023 NBA In-Season Tournament odds:

Celtics +300

Bucks +340

Lakers +550

Kings +550

Suns +650

Pelicans +1200

Pacers +1300

Knicks +1400