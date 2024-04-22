French prospect Zaccharie Risacher, a 19-year-old forward prospect who is a viable candidate to be drafted No. 1 overall in this summer's NBA Draft, filed paperwork on Monday to formally make himself available for selection later this summer, he told ESPN. Risacher is enjoying a breakout season playing for JL Bourg in the Pro A after leaving ASVEL on loan last year.

Risacher left ASVEL and a smaller role to play for a smaller team in the Pro A in a bigger role and has as a result flourished in JL Bourg's system. He has Bourg sitting at third in the Pro A standings and the team has done well in EuroCup play, too, reaching the EuroCup finals while averaging 13.1 points and 3.6 rebounds per game while shooting 56.1% from 3-point range on 57 attempts.

The trajectory of Risacher is similar to that of fellow Frenchman, Victor Wembanyama, who left ASVEL in 2022 to join Mets 92 in the Pro A. Wembanyama thrived in a system custom-fitted around him with Mets 92 and enjoyed a gigantic role, where he went on to win league MVP before becoming the No. 1 pick to the San Antonio Spurs last summer.

Risacher prjects to go high

In a 2024 NBA Draft class that is wide-open at the top with no clear No. 1, Risacher has floated at or near the top of projections for the better part of the last year. At 6-foot-10 with a long frame, smooth athleticism and an improved outside shot, he profiles as a jumbo wing at the NBA level who can defend multiple positions and be a reliable shooter with room to grow into a bigger role as he develops.

in the 2024 NBA Draft Prospect Rankings from CBS Sports, Risacher currently sits at No. 2. That's the sweet spot in the middle where Gary Parrish, who has him at No. 3, and myself, who has him at No. 1, put him in our latest mock drafts. Here's what Parrish said about the French star in his latest mock:

Risacher could be the first or second player from France selected in this draft depending on how franchises at the top ultimately settle on their evaluations of him and Sarr. Either way, Risacher shouldn't last long given that he's a good-enough athlete to play either forward spot. Also worth noting: he's shooting nearly 50% from 3-point range this season.

Risacher has struggled the last few weeks shooting the ball from distance, which this season has developed into one of his biggest selling points, but his production profile for a pro in France and his youth have thrust him in the mix as a likely top-five pick in June with a draft range starting at the very top of the board.