Tiebreakers for NBA teams who finished the 2023-24 regular season with identical records were broken by the league office on Monday in New York, with six different ties decided through random drawings. The winners in the lottery were Charlotte over Portland to secure the third-best lottery odds and Sacramento over Golden State to secure the 13th of 14 lottery spots, with both locking in a 0.1% better chance of winning next month's lottery as a result of the drawings.
Now all that's left is the lottery itself.
A lot can and likely will change in between now and when the ping-pong balls finally settle in Chicago to give us the official order, of course, but armed with the updated information it's time to reset our mock draft and see where things stand as we gear up for a busy month in the pre-draft process.
So let's have at it. The full first round projections are below based on where things sit ahead of the lottery. Team need is considered but not the deciding factor given the order remains unsettled until next month.
Round 1 - Pick 1
At 7-1, Sarr presents immense upside as an above-the-rim threat, blocking shots and finishing lobs with his elite leaping and length. The idea of pairing him next to Cade Cunningham as a building block in Detroit should be exciting for Pistons fans after a tough year.
Round 1 - Pick 2
There's still a chance Risacher winds up No. 1 in this class, but his struggles of late are tough to ignore and his slip in our prospect rankings down to No. 5 represent as much. He's made just three of his last 28 3-point attempts, a worrisome trend for a 6-9 forward whose buy-in has centered around his improved shot this season.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Connecticut • Fr • 6'6" / 215 lbs
Castle earned a ton of fans in NBA circles this season embracing his complementary role for a 37-win UConn team that won the national title. He embraced his role as a lockdown defender and was able to turn it up a level on offense when necessary. Lots of untapped potential here for a big guard with a big game, and there's a lot of fun to be had in a LaMelo Ball-Stephon Castle-Brandon Miller backcourt. Gimme!
Round 1 - Pick 4
Buzelis has made his way back into the top-five mix after finishing strong with G League Ignite and showing off his big frame that makes him a potential super-sized wing at the NBA level. Would love to see his shot improve to pay off this price but the size + movement skills are worthwhile building blocks for a team to pair with Scoot Henderson.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Hard to find a better pairing with Wemby than Topic here. He's a smooth guard from Mega who has a big frame and fits the profile of a multi-positional facilitator. Can play downhill and attack plus has an advanced feel for the game that should translate to early production in the NBA.
Round 1 - Pick 6
The trajectory and growth Holland showed this season as a consistent force for G League Ignite passing the ball, making plays and playing big with his athleticism should have NBA teams excited about his prospects. This could be the best player to come out of the draft if he hits -- and Toronto gets him at a reasonable price here.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 176 lbs
What's better than one superstar athlete who can do everything on offense? Two of them! Next to Ja Morant, the Grizzlies could add a Kyrie-like clone in Dillingham whose defense could use some work but whose offense is sensational. Microwave scorer who is just scratching the surface.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 187 lbs
Sheppard goes one spot behind his fellow UK freshman teammate to the Jazz. He had a stellar one-and-done season as one of the best 3-point shooters in college and gives the Jazz a three-for-one skill set as a savvy defender, elite shooter and underrated passer.
From Brooklyn Nets
Round 1 - Pick 9
Connecticut • Soph • 7'2" / 280 lbs
No draft prospect had a better NCAA Tournament than Clingan, whose defensive impact as a shot-blocker and shot-alterer was on full display during UConn's title run. He doesn't yet have the outside game to fit the modern-day profile of an NBA big but he's sure good enough to be a difference-maker defensively already because of his length and timing on that end.
Round 1 - Pick 10
USC • Fr • 6'5" / 210 lbs
There's been too much overcorrection here in the Collier market after he -- and the Trojans -- struggled in his one season with USC. The truth is that he is likely a top-10 talent in this class on paper because of his physical downhill game and finishing ability. He makes a tough style look easy -- the Puka Nacua of guards in this year's draft class.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Duke • Soph • 7'0" / 248 lbs
Filipowski led Duke in scoring and rebounding this season and showed significant improvement from his freshman to sophomore year in the process. The 7-footer has a versatile skill set that figures to be a safe projection to the NBA. In this class that alone could be more valuable than some might think.
From Houston Rockets
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jared McCain PG
Duke • Fr • 6'3" / 197 lbs
Being a shot-maker at the guard spot in the NBA is a must; being one who can make TOUGH shots in the NBA is a plus. That's what McCain brings to the table. Electric shooting weapon who can make shots off movement, and a relentless rebounder for a guard his size.
Round 1 - Pick 13
A big wing with a sturdy shooting base and a consistent release, Salaun has quickly become one of my favorites in this class. His mechanics as a shooter are excellent and his positional size as a jumbo wing make his game immediately translatable to the NBA.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 213 lbs
Knecht did well for his draft stock on the NCAA Tournament stage with a dazzling 37-point outing vs. Purdue in the Elite Eight, flashing the type of shot-making that has launched him from Northern Colorado afterthought to potential lottery pick. He finished shooting nearly 40% from 3-point range on major volume as the SEC Player of the Year.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 195 lbs
Walter wasn't been the world's most efficient offensive player in his lone season of college basketball, but he showed all the tools which made him a five-star prospect. He's athletic and rangy, and his excellent free-throw shooting suggests there is long-term shooting upside. I'm still a believer.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Colorado • Fr • 6'8" / 190 lbs
Given the ascension of older brother Jalen Williams into an All-Star, Cody should warrant some consideration early in the lottery. He's a tough eval on what was a deep Colorado team, but he has a promising shot and has the size and playmaking to plop into a role as a big wing who can play with or without the ball.
From Los Angeles Lakers
Round 1 - Pick 17
Baylor • Fr • 7'0" / 235 lbs
A raw prospect with tremendous upside, Missi is a potential lottery pick due to his size, skill, and shot blocking ability. He's a developmental type prospect but the flashes of "wow" he put together at the end of the season became more frequent.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Jaylon Tyson SF
California • Jr • 6'7" / 215 lbs
Cal went from a 3-win team to a 13-win team largely because of the addition of Tyson, who averaged just shy of 20 points per game this season and flashed real improvement in a leading role. Big wing with big-time shooting ability.
From Indiana Pacers
Round 1 - Pick 19
Tyler Kolek PG
Marquette • Sr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
This might be earlier than some expect for Kolek, but he was the best player not named Zach Edey this season in college basketball when healthy. Love his competitive edge and swagger he plays with, and his shooting and passing have dramatically improved during his time at Marquette.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Devin Carter PG
Providence • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
The best player in the Big East this season was a Providence Friar. Carter was immense as a breakout junior, marrying up an already-elite defensive package with an unstoppable offensive game and improved 3-point consistency.
From Milwaukee Bucks
Round 1 - Pick 21
Ryan Dunn SF
Virginia • Soph • 6'8" / 216 lbs
The selling point for Dunn is simple: he is one of the best defensive prospects in college basketball. Dunn averaged 2.3 blocks and 1.3 steals per game for a Virginia D that rated in the top 10 of efficiency metrics at KenPom, which no one else at the major conference level accomplished. He has excellent timing and anticipation on defense and is one of the few on that side of the ball I'd consider a true playmaker.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Pittsburgh • Fr • 6'5" / 190 lbs
Carrington began the season ranked just inside the top-100 of his own recruiting class but heads to the draft as a possible top-30 selection after a big year at Pitt. He led the team in assists and finished second in scoring and minutes played.
From New Orleans Pelicans
Round 1 - Pick 23
Kansas • Fr • 6'9" / 202 lbs
You have to do some projecting here to buy into Furphy because of his limited role at Kansas and hit-or-miss production, but he can shoot it great from anywhere on the floor and has the ball skills to be an attacker off the bounce as well.
From Dallas Mavericks
Round 1 - Pick 24
Wake Forest • Jr • 6'5" / 185 lbs
A former five-star who began his career at Gonzaga, Sallis has flourished this season at Wake averaging 18.3 points per game and shooting 41.6% from 3-point range. His progression as an outside scoring weapon was what previously kept him from earning first round buzz, and is now what might get him into the top 30.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Smith is a stretch big who has quietly had a strong season for G League Ignite shooting it from deep and showcasing his athleticism. He has a five-star pedigree and has flashed enough to get first round looks for a team in this range looking to develop a big for the future.
From Los Angeles Clippers
Round 1 - Pick 26
Purdue • Sr • 7'4" / 300 lbs
In a head-to-head matchup with projected top-10 pick Donovan Clingan in the national championship game, Edey scored 37 points and showed why even the most capable defenders may have trouble slowing him in the NBA. He's been the best player in college for two straight years and should get looks as early as the teens in this draft.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Colorado • Sr • 6'9" / 220 lbs
Few did better for their draft stock during the NCAA Tournament than da Silva, who for Colorado shot it great from 3-point range, flashed his two-way versatility and impacted winning on both ends. His defense and size coupled with his reliable jumper should make him a trendy riser late in the process.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Illinois • Sr • 6'6" / 225 lbs
Shannon scored 26, 30 and 29 points in his first three NCAA Tournament games in dragging Illinois to the Elite Eight. He's an older player who spent five seasons in college but his polish as a scoring guard presents immediate value for teams in this range hoping to find someone to be plug-and-play.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Dayton • Jr • 6'10" / 235 lbs
There's a wide range of draft outcomes for Holmes but this *should* be the basement of where he's selected. He's an incredible athlete who fits perfectly into the modern NBA's ideal of a big because of his shot-blocking, improved outside shot and lob threat.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Sweden • Fr • 6'10" / 225 lbs
This is quite a bit later than where Klintman is expected to go but there's reason to be a bit skeptical about his game. He's still young and has a great frame but he remains a work in progress and developmental prospect, which may not be as appealing for contending teams late in the 20s.