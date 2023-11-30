Philadelphia 76ers wing Kelly Oubre Jr. could return to the floor next week, less than one month after he was struck by a vehicle and injured in an accident. Oubre, who has been back on the practice floor, is targeting a return next week, according to a report from Shams Charania. Oubre suffered a fractured rib on Nov. 11, when he was hit by a car as a pedestrian in Center City, Philadelphia, according to the team.

Oubre could be in the lineup as soon as Philly's matchup against the Washington Wizards next Wednesday, per Charania.

The 76ers got Oubre for a bargain over the offseason despite his career year with the Charlotte Hornets in 2022-23. He posted a career-high 20.3 points per game in his lone year with the team and his offense has helped Philadelphia tremendously through eight games. Oubre is averaging 16.3 points per game as a 76er and boasts a team-high 1.4 steals per contest so far.

The 76ers got off to a piping-hot 7-1 start with Oubre starting and have since gone 5-5 in the 10 games he's missed so far this season. Their 12-6 record places them fourth in the Eastern Conference standings ahead of Thursday's slate. They trail the Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic, and Boston Celtics.

Oubre could need to be eased in after missing a significant period, but his insertion into the rotation could help Philadelphia gain some momentum.