76ers' Shake Milton scores career-high 39 points against Clippers, ties NBA record for consecutive made 3s
Milton has provided the shorthanded Sixers with some much-needed scoring
The Philadelphia 76ers have needed other players to step up for them with their two All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons sidelined with injury issues. Shake Milton has done just that as the second-year guard has slid into the starting lineup in Simmons' absence and has provided the 76ers with some much-needed playmaking and perimeter production.
Milton, in fact, has been so solid from long distance lately for Philadelphia that he actually tied the NBA record with 13 consecutive made 3-pointers, a streak that stretched across three games -- Wednesday against the Cavaliers, Thursday against the Knicks and Sunday against the Clippers. With his prolific production, Milton tied Brent Price and Terry Mills in the record books. Both of those players accomplished the feat in 1996.
Not only did Milton tie a long-standing NBA record against the Clippers on Sunday afternoon, but he also set a new career high with 39 points and helped to keep the shorthanded Sixers in the game against a very good Clippers team. In the first half in particular Milton was absolutely on fire, as he tallied 26 points on 10-of-11 shooting from the floor over the first two quarters. You can see some highlights of his hot half below, via the NBA:
Milton went on to finish the game with 39 points on 14-of-20 shooting along with five assists and three rebounds. His effort was almost enough to propel Philadelphia to a rare road win, but the Sixers ultimately lost to the Clippers, 136-130. For Philly, though, the outcome of the contest may be secondary to the fact that it has uncovered a dynamic young guard -- something that it desperately needs to complement Embiid and Simmons -- right in its own rotation.
Philadelphia acquired Milton during the 2018 NBA Draft, and he spent a majority of his time in the G League with the Delaware Blue Coats last season. The 76ers inked him to a multiyear deal last offseason, and he has played spot minutes for them throughout the season. The team's recent injury issues have provided increased on-court opportunity for Milton, though, and he has certainly responded. If Milton can continue to provide the shot creation that he has of late when the Sixers have their full roster, it will be a big boon for their postseason push.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five potential suitors for Horford trade
The 76ers reportedly want shooting for Horford, and five teams stand out as possible sources
-
NBA DFS: March 1 lineups, top picks
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Report: Randle to leave CBA, sign in GS
Randle reportedly reached a settlement with Tianjin of the CBA, which has been suspended indefinitely...
-
Ariza forearms Young for nutmeg attempt
The two made amends after the game, but Ariza made his position clear by collecting a Flagrant-1...
-
Rockets survive Celtics in OT: Takeaways
Jaylen Brown hit a buzzer-beating 3 to send things to overtime, but the Rockets still found...
-
Lakers vs. Pelicans odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Pelicans vs. Lakers game 10,000 times.
-
Top moments from Kobe, Gigi Bryant's memorial
The Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant was held on Monday in Los Angeles
-
LIVE: 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago
Team LeBron rallied from a halftime deficit to prevail in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game