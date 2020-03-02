76ers' Shake Milton scores career-high 39 points against Clippers, ties NBA record for consecutive made 3s

The Philadelphia 76ers have needed other players to step up for them with their two All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons sidelined with injury issues. Shake Milton has done just that as the second-year guard has slid into the starting lineup in Simmons' absence and has provided the 76ers with some much-needed playmaking and perimeter production.

Milton, in fact, has been so solid from long distance lately for Philadelphia that he actually tied the NBA record with 13 consecutive made 3-pointers, a streak that stretched across three games -- Wednesday against the Cavaliers, Thursday against the Knicks and Sunday against the Clippers. With his prolific production, Milton tied Brent Price and Terry Mills in the record books. Both of those players accomplished the feat in 1996.

Not only did Milton tie a long-standing NBA record against the Clippers on Sunday afternoon, but he also set a new career high with 39 points and helped to keep the shorthanded Sixers in the game against a very good Clippers team. In the first half in particular Milton was absolutely on fire, as he tallied 26 points on 10-of-11 shooting from the floor over the first two quarters. You can see some highlights of his hot half below, via the NBA:

Shake Milton GOES OFF for 26 1st half PTS on 10-11 from the field in LA!@sixers 72@LAClippers 70



Milton went on to finish the game with 39 points on 14-of-20 shooting along with five assists and three rebounds. His effort was almost enough to propel Philadelphia to a rare road win, but the Sixers ultimately lost to the Clippers, 136-130. For Philly, though, the outcome of the contest may be secondary to the fact that it has uncovered a dynamic young guard -- something that it desperately needs to complement Embiid and Simmons -- right in its own rotation.

Philadelphia acquired Milton during the 2018 NBA Draft, and he spent a majority of his time in the G League with the Delaware Blue Coats last season. The 76ers inked him to a multiyear deal last offseason, and he has played spot minutes for them throughout the season. The team's recent injury issues have provided increased on-court opportunity for Milton, though, and he has certainly responded. If Milton can continue to provide the shot creation that he has of late when the Sixers have their full roster, it will be a big boon for their postseason push.