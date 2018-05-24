Amar'e Stoudemire announces plan to return to the NBA next season on CBS Sports HQ's 'Reiter's Block'

In an interview with Bill Reiter on CBS Sports HQ's 'Reiter's Block,' former NBA center Amar'e Stoudemire shared his desire to return to the league next season at 32 years old. Stoudemire, who retired from the NBA in 2016, is coming off of a championship-winning season with Hapoel Jerusalem, a team that he co-owns in the Israeli Basketball Premiere League. Stoudemire subsequently retired from basketball, but it appears he's having second thoughts.

Stoudemire is expected to play in the BIG3 this summer, alongside Jermaine O'Neal and Nate Robinson.

"I figured it'd be a good opportunity for me to somewhat keep in shape," Stoudemire told Reiter of playing in the BIG3 (video above). "After playing last year in Israel -- winning the championship there -- I wanted to keep myself in shape, so playing in the BIG3 allows me to keep myself in top shape and gets me prepared for the next step."

When Reiter addressed that next step and asked for confirmation of a comeback, Stoudemire didn't hold back.

"I am (coming back)," Stoudemire said. "I am. I'm definitely planning on it. I've been training like you wouldn't believe, my body feels great. I had an amazing year last year playing overseas and so I'm gonna definitely continue to work my way back to top shape and see if there's a team that needs my talents."

Stoudemire played 15 seasons in the NBA, eight with the Suns, five with the Knicks and one with the Heat and Mavericks. Although his role on any suitors may be limited -- Stoudemire hasn't averaged more 23 minutes per game since 2012 -- perhaps a team that wants another body inside may want to take a shot on the veteran, particularly due to his emphasis on conditioning himself.