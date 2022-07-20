At the start of the 2021-22 season Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins held out until the last possible moment to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The All-Star wing initially refused to get the vaccine and had reportedly requested a religious exemption from getting it, which he later refuted. Wiggins' refusal against getting the vaccine would've caused a problem for the Warriors, as the San Francisco Department of Public Health had an order requiring COVID-19 vaccination for all participants age 12 and older at large indoor events.

If Wiggins held out in getting the vaccine, he would've been unable to play in home games for the Warriors. However, it never came to that as the former No. 1 overall pick eventually decided to receive the vaccine, and he went on to help Golden State win a championship. But now, just over a month removed from hoisting the Larry O'Brien trophy, Wiggins says he regrets the decision.

"I still wish I didn't get it, to be honest with you, but you gotta do what you gotta do," Wiggins said in an interview with FanSided. "I did it, and I was an All-Star this year and a champion, so that was the good part. Just not missing out on the year, the best year of my career. But for my body, I just don't like putting all that stuff in my body, so I didn't like that and I didn't like that it wasn't my choice. I didn't like that it was either get this or don't play."

This is the same sentiment Wiggins had early in the season after receiving the vaccine, saying he was "kind of forced" to get it. As Wiggins pointed out, though, getting vaccinated allowed him to be a crucial part of the Warriors' championship run, and his standout play earned him his first All-Star nod. Despite all of this, though, Wiggins still clearly isn't too fond of getting the vaccine to begin with.