SAN FRANCISCO -- Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis exited during the third quarter of Saturday's matchup with the Golden State Warriors with an apparent lower-body injury but was able to return early in the fourth quarter. While driving through the lane midway through the third, Davis fell to the floor in considerable discomfort.

He stayed down for multiple minutes while holding his lower body and being attended to by Lakers staffers. After being helped up and gingerly walking to the foul line, Davis shot both of his free throws before LeBron James took a foul to allow Davis to limp to the locker room.

Davis exited with 17 points and eight rebounds in 25 minutes of play as the Lakers attempted to cut into the Golden State lead. He made his first shot after returning to the game in the fourth, a floating jumper in the lane.

Amid an All-Star caliber season, Davis entered Saturday night averaging 25 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks per game, having played in 44 of the Lakers' 46 games. No stranger to injury, Davis hasn't played in more than 54 games since the 2019-20 season -- the same year the Lakers won their last NBA championship.