Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Atlanta Hawks

Current Records: Brooklyn 10-9, Atlanta 9-10

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $3.84

What to Know

The Nets have enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at State Farm Arena after having had a few days off. The Hawks took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Nets, who come in off a win.

Last Saturday, Brooklyn got the win against Orlando by a conclusive 129-101. The oddsmakers were on the Nets' side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Among those leading the charge was Mikal Bridges, who scored 42 points along with 5 rebounds and 3 blocks.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Hawks and the Bucks didn't disappoint and broke past the 252 point over/under on Saturday. Atlanta took a 132-121 hit to the loss column at the hands of Milwaukee. The Hawks found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Trae Young, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and 12 assists. He is on a roll when it comes to assists, as he's now posted ten or more in the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Dejounte Murray, who scored 30 points.

Brooklyn pushed their record up to 10-9 with that win, which was their third straight at home. As for Atlanta, they now have a losing record at 9-10.

The Nets are hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Those brave souls putting their money on Atlanta against the spread have faith in an upset since their 5-14 ATS can't hold a candle to Brooklyn's 14-4-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Nets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.7 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Hawks struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NBA content.

Odds

Atlanta is a 3.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 4.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 243 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.