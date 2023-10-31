Per tradition around this time of the year, athletes are getting creative with their Halloween gameday fits. Stars such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joe Burrow are starting to show off their costumes, and so far the results have not been disappointing.

Some costumes are funny, some are nostalgic and some are scary, but the whole point was to not take the process too seriously -- unless you are New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams, who dressed up as the Joker from DC Comics.

"Why so serious? Because it's game day," William said before the Jets' game against the Giants.

Speaking of the Jets, Jermaine Johnson, Will McDonald IV and Bryce Huff decided to do a group costume. The three of them walked in dressed as Akatsuki, a fearsome group from the anime "Naruto."

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow showed up to Levi's Stadium with a look that was out of this world. He arrived to the game against the San Francisco 49ers wearing an alien mask paired with a NASA shirt and some colorful pants.

After leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a 122-114 win over the Miami Heat on Monday, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo showed up to his postgame press conference dressed in an Incredible Hulk costume.

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson decided to, in the words of the great Muhammad Ali, sting like a bee this Halloween.

Carolina Panthers wider receiver Laviska Shenault Jr had fun hiding inside a puffy Minions costume.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett fully committed to the spirit of Halloween as The Creeper from the "Jeepers Creepers" horror franchise.

Chicago Bears conrnerback Kyler Gordon dressed up as Spiderman, which has been his nickname for a while because of his agility and speed.

The Toronto Raptors are taking Halloween seriously, as Gradey Dick showed up to the team's Halloween party dressed up as Scooby-Doo. Meanwhile, Scottie Barnes went as Frozone from the "The Incredibles."

In one of the funnier bits this spooky season, New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy ran out of the tunnel before Monday's game against the Warriors wearing a referee's outfit.