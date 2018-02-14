BIG3 rosters: Amar'e Stoudemire joins Nate Robinson, Jermaine O'Neal on Tri-State
The six-time All-Star is the latest ex-NBA player to join Ice Cube's 3-on-3 league
The BIG3's second season is shaping up to be even more star-studded than its first.
On Wednesday, the league announced that former NBA All-Star Amar'e Stoudemire has signed on to play with Jermaine O'Neal and Nate Robinson on Tri-State.
Stoudemire joins Baron Davis, Metta World Peace, Glen "Big Baby" Davis, Carlos Boozer and Drew Gooden as notable additions for the second season.
Stoudemire is a six-time NBA All-Star who averaged 18.9 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Suns, Knicks, Mavericks and Heat, and he most recently played for Hapoel Jerusalem in Israel. Stoudemire is best known for being Steve Nash's running mate on the exciting Phoenix teams of the mid-to-late 2000s, and had an All-NBA season for the Knicks before his career was beset by injuries.
-
How to watch NBA All-Star Game
Here's how to watch Team LeBron vs. Team Stephen in the 2018 NBA All-Star Game
-
LeBron to produce 'House Party' reboot
James' production company will revamp the 90s Kid 'n Play classic
-
NBA ASG: Everything you need to know
Here's all the information you need to know surrounding this year's NBA All-Star Game
-
Warriors vs. Trail Blazers odds, picks
Galin Dragiev has been money on NBA against the spread picks and just released a play for...
-
BIG3 player tracker: Latest signees
Players such as Amar'e Stoudemire, Metta World Peace, Baron Davis and Nate Robinson have signed...
-
Q&A: Clippers' Bradley on Doc, defense
The former Celtic talked to CBS Sports about Paul Pierce's jersey retirement and the trade...
Add a Comment