BIG3 rosters: Amar'e Stoudemire joins Nate Robinson, Jermaine O'Neal on Tri-State

The BIG3's second season is shaping up to be even more star-studded than its first.

On Wednesday, the league announced that former NBA All-Star Amar'e Stoudemire has signed on to play with Jermaine O'Neal and Nate Robinson on Tri-State.

🚨ROSTER ALERT🚨 6X NBA All-Star @AmareIsReal is teaming up with Tri-State as a co-captain for #BIG3Season2. RT if you're ready to see STAT hoop on the BIG3 floor! pic.twitter.com/Y5oc0xf2LG — BIG3 (@thebig3) February 14, 2018

Stoudemire joins Baron Davis, Metta World Peace, Glen "Big Baby" Davis, Carlos Boozer and Drew Gooden as notable additions for the second season.

Stoudemire is a six-time NBA All-Star who averaged 18.9 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Suns, Knicks, Mavericks and Heat, and he most recently played for Hapoel Jerusalem in Israel. Stoudemire is best known for being Steve Nash's running mate on the exciting Phoenix teams of the mid-to-late 2000s, and had an All-NBA season for the Knicks before his career was beset by injuries.