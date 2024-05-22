3rd Quarter Report

A win for the Celtics would push their record over .500, and after three quarters of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a 94-93 lead against the Pacers.

The Celtics entered the contest having won three straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it four, or will the Pacers step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ Boston Celtics

Regular Season Records: Indiana 47-35, Boston 64-18

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $144.54

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Indiana 0, Boston 0

The Pacers have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court on Tuesday. They will face off against the Boston Celtics in an Eastern Conference playoff game at 8:00 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The stakes are high as the pair are all in, both fighting to extend their postseason success.

The Pacers can't be too worried about heading out to take on the Celtics: they just beat the Knicks at home, who had been dominant on their own court up to that point. Everything went the Pacers' way against the Knicks on Sunday as the Pacers made off with a 130-109 win. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Indiana.

The Pacers' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Tyrese Haliburton, who scored 26 points along with six assists.

Meanwhile, the Celtics waltzed into their contest on Wednesday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They enjoyed a cozy 113-98 win over the Cavaliers.

The Celtics relied on the efforts of Jayson Tatum, who almost dropped a triple-double on 25 points, ten rebounds, and nine assists, and Al Horford, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 15 rebounds. The match was Tatum's fourth in a row with at least 30 points.

The Pacers and the Celtics will be playing the first game of their best-of-seven series on Tuesday. Check back here to see who starts off on the right foot and who will be fighting an uphill battle in this series.

Odds

Boston is a big 10-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 221.5 points.

Series History

Boston has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.