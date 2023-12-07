Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrated his 29th birthday on Wednesday with balloons, cake and a serenade from his team. The Milwaukee Bucks star seemed to be enjoying the fact that he is in Las Vegas, even if it's for a work trip.

The Bucks are getting ready to compete in the semifinals of the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament. They have a quick turnaround as they just played the New York Knicks on Tuesday, but had to be in Vegas the next day to prepare for the Indiana Pacers on Thursday. However, there is always a little time to celebrate.

The entire Bucks team gathered on the T-Mobile Arena court to sing happy birthday to Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmp said one of his best birthday memories was last year when he spent it with most of his family in Milwaukee because usually "everybody is all over the place." However, he said he had two families -- one being his real family and the other his NBA family.

"I chose to celebrate my birthday with you guys," he said as he put on a green visor he found on his chair decorated with birthday balloons in the press conference room.

If the Bucks beat the Pacers on Thursday, they will face either the Lakers or Pelicans during Saturday's championship game. He said he does want to win, but he is also not going to let anything ruin this trip.

"At the end of the day, it's a great experience. It's something that I've never gone through before. I try to soak it in as much as I can, enjoy the moment as much as I can. Enjoy the game," he said about where and how he is spending his birthday week. "Whatever the outcome is, I know that I'll leave this place with a great experience. I had my birthday in Vegas, that's what I'm going to tell my kids one day, 'My 29th birthday was in Vegas.'"

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

He joked about how his kids will probably ask if he spent it gambling and doing other popular Vegas activities, but he will certainly disappoint them by telling them he was just playing basketball.

Antetokounmpo also got a birthday cake and was asked about what he wished for when he blew out the candle. However, he wouldn't budge on this one.

"I think when you say the wish, it doesn't come true," he said. "So I cannot tell you the wish. But when the wish comes true, I'll tell you."