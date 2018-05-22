Bucks' Sterling Brown reportedly plans to file suit against Milwaukee Police for stun gun incident
Brown's attorney says that the lawsuit is concurrent with plans to release body-cam footage Wednesday
Bucks guard Sterling Brown is planning on suing the Milwaukee Police Department, according to his attorney. Brown is alleging that he was hit with a stun gun by officers during an arrest of the then-rookie on Jan. 26. Reports indicate that Brown, who was 22 years old at the time, was not resisting the arrest. Body-cam footage is slated to be released on Wednesday.
The incident occurred in a Walgreens parking lot around 2 a.m. local time for a parking violation (Brown was reportedly parked across two handicap spaces). Brown was then booked for resisting arrest. Those charges were dropped as the department began an internal review of the incident. With footage set to drop soon, early reactions aren't promising for the MPD.
"I'm going to let the release of [the video] speak for itself, but yes, I definitely have concerns after watching that video," Milwaukee mayor Tom Barrett said on Monday in a press conference, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
The paper also reported that other sources that saw the video described Brown as not being "combative" or "threatening," while adding "it's very bad." These sources were unnamed, as they weren't allowed to publicly speak on the video.
Assistant Police Chief Michael Brunson may have also alluded to the video, saying in a Milwaukee mass on Sunday that "There's going to be a video that is going to come out soon, in the next couple of weeks, involving the department. And I'm going to be honest with you: We're going to need your support during the challenges," per Deadspin.
Brown played a game against the Brooklyn Nets on Jan. 26. He had a noticeable bruise on his face coming into that game after being released early in the morning. The Bucks picked Brown up from the 76ers before the season after the Philadelphia took him 46th overall in the 2017 draft. He averaged 14.4 minutes and four points per game in his first season.
