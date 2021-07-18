Things started off really well for the Phoenix Suns in the 2021 NBA Finals. They won the first two games of the series, and appeared poised to win their first championship in franchise history. However, the series has done a complete 180 since those first two games. The Bucks have won three straight, and now they sit just one win away from their first title in 50 years. The Bucks have been the more physical and determined team over the past three games, and that's a big part of the reason that they've been able to seize control in the series.

In Game 6 on Tuesday night, the Bucks will look to build off of the momentum that they have built over the past few games and close it out in front of their home crowd, while the Suns will aim to get back to their winning ways from earlier in the series. With that said, here's everything you need to know about the sixth game of the series between Milwaukee and Phoenix.

(2) Phoenix Suns vs. (3) Milwaukee Bucks

Date: Tuesday, July 20 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, July 20 | 9 p.m. ET Location: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ABC | Live stream: fuboTV

ABC | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: MIL -200; PHO +175 | O/U: 222 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Suns: The Suns have to give Devin Booker some help. Booker has been doing all that he can for Phoenix, as he scored 40-plus points in each of their last two games. However, the Suns have lost both of those games because they didn't get enough production from the rest of the roster. Specifically, the Suns need more from Chris Paul. Paul is a big part of the reason that the Suns were able to advance to the Finals in the first place, but he hasn't had his best series thus far. He has just 40 total points over the past three games, and he has also struggled with taking care of the ball over the course of the series. Jrue Holiday deserves a lot of the credit for that, as he's been dominant defensively, but some of it still falls on Paul. The Suns will need Paul to play up to the peak of his powers in Game 6 if they want to extend their season and force a Game 7. He's certainly capable of it, but he needs to step up.

Bucks: The Bucks need to follow the same formula that they used in Game 5 when all three members of their star trio of Antetokounmpo, Middleton and Holiday scored at least 27 points. When all three of those guys are clicking, the Bucks become extremely tough to topple. That, combined with the stellar defense that Holiday has played on Paul, and at times Booker, throughout the series has given Milwaukee an advantage. If that trio is able to produce at a high level again in Game 6, the series might not return to Phoenix.

Prediction

The Suns have been a resilient team all season, and it's hard to imagine their season ending with four consecutive losses to the same squad. Plus, Chris Paul can be better than he has been, and with his shot at winning a title fading away, you have to believe that he's going to come out focused and motivated. Pick: Suns +5