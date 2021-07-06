The 2021 NBA Finals get underway on Tuesday evening with a matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns. The Bucks topped the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Finals despite the absence of two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo down the stretch. The Suns triumphed over the Los Angeles Clippers to secure their first berth in the NBA Finals since 1993. On the injury front, Antetokounmpo (knee) is listed as doubtful after missing the final two games against the Hawks.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m. ET in Phoenix. Phoenix is a six-point favorite in the latest Bucks vs. Suns odds from William Hill Sportsbook, up half a point from the opening line. The over-under for total points scored is 218.5. Before making any Suns vs. Bucks picks, be sure to check out the 2021 NBA Finals predictions from SportsLine's Larry Hartstein.

Bucks vs. Suns spread: Suns -6

Bucks vs. Suns over-under: 218.5 points

Bucks vs. Suns money line: Suns -250, Bucks +210

MIL: The Bucks are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 games

PHX: The Suns are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Bucks can cover

The Bucks are a prolific offensive team, dating back to the regular season. Milwaukee was a top-five squad in offensive efficiency, scoring 116.5 points per 100 possessions, and that included a top-three mark in field-goal percentage (48.7 percent) and a top-five mark in 3-point percentage (38.9 percent). Their 3-point shooting has betrayed them at times during the postseason, but the Bucks have adjusted to using their size to their advantage. Milwaukee boasts an elite 30.8 percent offensive rebound rate in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, and that jumped up to 33.9 percent in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Hawks.

On the opposite end, the Bucks are always rock-solid defensively, and they actually deploy the No. 1 defensive unit in the postseason in allowing only 1.05 points per possession. Milwaukee can be confident in securing the defensive glass against a Suns team that rarely generates second-chance opportunities. Beyond that, the Bucks are the No. 1 team in the NBA Playoffs 2021 in free throw prevention rate (0.195) and Milwaukee is allowing opponents to post just a 51.2 percent effective field-goal shooting mark through three rounds of postseason action.

Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix is led by one of the best backcourts in the NBA. Chris Paul was a dominant force in closing out his former team in the Clippers, scoring 41 points in the clinching effort. Beyond that, Paul is averaging 18.1 points and 8.1 assists per game in the postseason, and he is a future Hall of Fame guard still operating at a superstar level. Devin Booker is the team's leading scorer in the postseason, averaging 27.0 points per game to go along with 6.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists, and he is capable of catching fire at any moment.

Phoenix is scoring nearly 1.14 points per possession in the playoffs and, with Paul's passing at the forefront, the Suns are assisting on more than 60 percent of their field goals during this run. Booker is one of the best tough shot-makers in the NBA, and the Suns also have a valuable outlet near the rim in former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton. He is putting up 16.2 points and 11.8 rebounds per game during the playoffs, and Ayton's size and physicality will be key against a tough Bucks frontcourt that features both length and strength.

How to make Bucks vs. Suns picks

