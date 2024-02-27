The Chicago Bulls seek their second straight victory as they host the worst team in the NBA, the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night. The Bulls (27-30) currently control the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference and enter off a surprising 114-106 victory at New Orleans on Sunday. The Pistons (8-49) have lost six straight games after barely falling in New York last night, 113-111. Detroit won the first matchup this season, 118-102 in late-October before falling 119-108 in mid-November. The Bulls are 30-26-1 against the spread, while the Pistons are 28-28-1 ATS in 2023-24.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at the United Center in Chicago. The Bulls are favored by 11 points in the latest Pistons vs. Bulls odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 225 points. Before entering any Bulls vs. Pistons picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 19 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 63-39 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Detroit vs. Chicago. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Pistons vs. Bulls:

Bulls vs. Pistons spread: Bulls -11

Bulls vs. Pistons over/under: 225 points

Bulls vs. Pistons money line: Bulls -604, Pistons +439

Bulls vs. Pistons picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Pistons can cover

Detroit very nearly pulled the surprising road upset over New York on Monday but fell in the final seconds. Guard Cade Cunningham was a force against the Knicks, scoring 32 points with eight assists and five rebounds in the losing effort. In three games since the All-Star Break, Cunningham is averaging 29 points and has Detroit playing at a higher level than it has most of the season, despite the team's current six-game losing streak.

Center Jalen Duren scored 11 points and grabbed 16 rebounds on Monday, his third straight double-double and seventh in February. The 2022 first round pick is averaging 14 points and 12 rebounds per game and looks to be a key piece for the rebuilding effort in Detroit. In his only matchup against Chicago earlier this season, Duren scored 23 points with 15 rebounds, and a similar effort is likely necessary if the Pistons are to pull the road upset tonight. See which team to pick here.

Why the Bulls can cover

In Chicago's eight-point win over New Orleans on Sunday, 95 of the team's 114 points came from its starters, led by DeMar DeRozan with 24, Nikola Vucevic's 22, and Ayo Dosunmu's 21. DeRozan has scored at least 20 points in 11 of his last 13 games and leads Chicago with 22.6 points per game. Vucevic also grabbed 13 rebounds, marking the sixth time this month he's posted a double-double with points and boards.

Dosunmu has been a surprise contributor in the absence of Zach LaVine, having scored at least 10 points in 16 of his last 17 contests. In February, he's averaging 16.1 points and 4.6 assists, well above his season averages of 10.4 points and 2.5 assists. In what should be another high-scoring contest, Dosunmu should play a key role once again if the team is to have success. See which team to pick here.

How to make Pistons vs. Bulls picks

The model has simulated Detroit vs. Chicago 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick where one side of the spread hits 60% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Bulls vs. Pistons, and which side of the spread hits in 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that is on an 63-39 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.