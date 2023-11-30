The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Portland Trail Blazers in a inter-conference matchup as part of Thursday's NBA schedule. Cleveland is 10-8 overall and 5-5 at home, while Portland is 5-12 overall and 3-7 on the road. The Cavs have won five straight matchups with the Blazers, including a 109-95 win two weeks ago in which Cleveland also covered as 9.5-point favorites.

Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers spread: Cavaliers -12

Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers over/under: 218.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers money line: Cavaliers: -617, Trail Blazers: +446

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 19.1% better than the opposition, a fact the Cavaliers proved on Tuesday. Everything went their way against Atlanta as Cleveland made off with a 128-105 victory. The Cavaliers can attribute much of their success to Donovan Mitchell, who dropped a double-double on 40 points and 11 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Evan Mobley, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 19 rebounds.

Due to an assortment of injuries to start the year, Cleveland has dipped on both ends of the court compared to last season. In 2022-23, it led the NBA in defensive rating and ranked ninth in offensive rating, but this season, the Cavs have plummeted to 12th on defense and 21st on offense. Holding opponents to under 120 points seems to be the barometer for success as the Cavaliers are 10-2 when doing so, as opposed to 0-6 when an opponent reaches that threshold.

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Portland beat Indiana 114-110 on Monday. Jerami Grant was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 34 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks. Deandre Ayton added a double-double with 22 points and 13 rebounds.

Portland has also dealt with injuries this season but recently welcomed back Malcolm Brogdon (18.3 points per game) and No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson, who has scored a career-high of 13 points in back-to-back games. However, the youth of Portland is showing up on offense as the team ranks in the bottom three in points per game, field goal percentage, 3-point percentage and turnovers. Anfernee Simons (thumb) remains out for the Blazers, and Robert Williams III (knee) is out for the season.

