Cavs, Celtics complete Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas trade; Boston adds pick

The clock was ticking for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics to complete the trade that sent Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and Brooklyn's 2018 first-round draft pick to Cleveland in exchange for Kyrie Irving. It appears, however, that the two sides have finally reached a deal.

First reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and later announced by the club, the Celtics will send the Cavs a 2020 second-round pick to complete the trade that was agreed to more than a week ago.

The Cavs re-engaged with the Celtics to ask for more pieces in the trade after Cleveland's doctors got a look at Thomas' hip. The injury was apparently more severe than Cleveland anticipated, and they began negotiations earlier this week to see if Boston would be willing to sweeten the deal.

Cleveland had the option of vetoing the trade, but fortunately for both sides, that isn't going to happen.