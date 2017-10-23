Cavs' Dwyane Wade will start coming off the bench for the first time in his career

Dwyane Wade has had a rough start with the Cavaliers. He's struggled massively offensively to start the season and has only shot 28 percent from the floor. A lot of this has had to do with Wade's struggles to find a role with his new club that allows him to succeed.

Wade had been struggling as a starter for the Cavs and Cleveland must have recognized that because they are going to make a change. J.R. Smith is re-entering the starting lineup while Wade will begin coming off the bench in a different role. This will be the first time in his career he's taken a bench role.

#Cavs Dwyane Wade will come off the bench. Wade thought it was best for him -- and team -- to have that conversation with Tyronn Lue. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) October 23, 2017

Wade's struggles have been impacting the rest of the team. When he's been on the floor the offense has completely tanked. A change was needed to find a better place for him and the bench might be the perfect spot. He'll be able to create more with the second unit and have a little more freedom.

This will also be a great change for Smith who had struggled in his new role as a second unit creator. Putting him with LeBron James and Kevin Love again will allow Smith to attack from the perimeter and have open looks on spot up 3-pointers.