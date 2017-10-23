Cavs' Dwyane Wade will start coming off the bench for the first time in his career
J.R. Smith back in the starting lineup after Dwyane Wade's early struggles to start the season
Dwyane Wade has had a rough start with the Cavaliers. He's struggled massively offensively to start the season and has only shot 28 percent from the floor. A lot of this has had to do with Wade's struggles to find a role with his new club that allows him to succeed.
Wade had been struggling as a starter for the Cavs and Cleveland must have recognized that because they are going to make a change. J.R. Smith is re-entering the starting lineup while Wade will begin coming off the bench in a different role. This will be the first time in his career he's taken a bench role.
Wade's struggles have been impacting the rest of the team. When he's been on the floor the offense has completely tanked. A change was needed to find a better place for him and the bench might be the perfect spot. He'll be able to create more with the second unit and have a little more freedom.
This will also be a great change for Smith who had struggled in his new role as a second unit creator. Putting him with LeBron James and Kevin Love again will allow Smith to attack from the perimeter and have open looks on spot up 3-pointers.
