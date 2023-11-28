The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers have a long-standing rivalry, but former Celtics forward Kevin Garnett is willing to put it all aside to "dedicate" a son to Kobe Bryant someday.

In a recent appearance on "The Stephen A. Smith Show," Garnett talked about his admiration for the Lakers legend and the relationship they had.

"When he hit that floor, he knew what it was and I loved him for it. I miss Kobe every day, man," Garnett said. "I look up and we celebrate him like he's still alive, and I love that," Garnett said. "If I have a son someday, I don't know when and where, but I'mma dedicate a son to Kobe, man."

Garnett entered the NBA straight out of high school a year before Bryant did the same. They had plenty of encounters on the court, including battling against each other during the 2008 and 2009 NBA Finals. The Celtics won the first one, but the Lakers got redemption with the 2009 championship trophy.

Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna and seven other people, died in a helicopter crash almost four years ago. However, his memory is still very much alive.

Lakers legend Pau Gasol included Bryant in his Hall of Fame induction speech in August, saying "I wouldn't be here without you, brother." Tributes to the five-time NBA champion have also taken place outside of basketball. A recent instance came in September, when tennis star Novak Djokovic wore a "Mamba Forever" shirt after winning his 24th Grand Slam title.