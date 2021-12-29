Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Boston

Current Records: Los Angeles 17-17; Boston 16-18

What to Know

The Boston Celtics will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They and the Los Angeles Clippers will round out the year against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at TD Garden. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

It looks like Boston must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the victory they were expected to receive on Monday. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 108-103 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Celtics' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of power forward Al Horford, who had 16 points and six assists along with nine boards, and point guard Payton Pritchard, who had 24 points and six assists in addition to eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, the matchup between the Clippers and the Brooklyn Nets on Monday was not particularly close, with Los Angeles falling 124-108. Los Angeles was down 101-81 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Los Angeles' defeat came about despite a quality game from power forward Marcus Morris, who had 24 points and six assists along with five boards.

Boston is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Boston, who are 17-16-1 against the spread.

The Celtics are now 16-18 while the Clippers sit at 17-17. Boston is 10-7 after losses this season, Los Angeles 8-8.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $59.62

Odds

The Celtics are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won seven out of their last 13 games against Boston.