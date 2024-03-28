The Atlanta Hawks (33-39) will try to spring another stunning upset when they host the Boston Celtics (57-15) on Thursday night. Atlanta took down Boston as an 11-point underdog on Monday, rallying from 30 points down to beat the top team in the league. The Hawks added a 120-106 win over Portland on Wednesday, extending their lead over Brooklyn for the final spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. Boston had won nine consecutive games before its shocking loss to Atlanta on Monday, and it still has the best record in the East by 11 games.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at State Farm Arena. The Celtics are favored by 16 points in the latest Hawks vs. Celtics odds, while the over/under is 226 points.

Hawks vs. Celtics spread: Hawks +16

Hawks vs. Celtics over/under: 226 points

Hawks vs. Celtics money line: Hawks: +813, Celtics: -1306

Why the Hawks can cover

Atlanta is getting set for the fourth game of a five-game homestand that is off to a fantastic start. The Hawks cruised to a 132-91 win over Charlotte last Saturday, as Dejounte Murray scored 28 points and knocked down a season-high seven 3-pointers. They posted their biggest win of the season on Monday, rallying from 30 points down to stun the Celtics as 11-point underdogs.

Small forward De'Andre Hunter scored 24 points, including a game-clinching 3-pointer with 9.2 seconds remaining. The Hawks stayed hot with a 120-106 win over Portland on Wednesday, as Murray scored 30 points and dished out seven assists to give themselves 5.5 games of cushion for the final spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. Atlanta has covered the spread in six of its last seven home games.

Why the Celtics can cover

While Atlanta is playing the second leg of a back-to-back, Boston has been idle since Monday's loss. The Celtics had rattled off nine consecutive wins and had won 18 of its previous 20 games prior to that loss, so they will be motivated to make a statement on Thursday. They already beat Atlanta twice earlier this season, and they remained in Atlanta between games for this two-game series.

Boston has the best offensive rating in the NBA (122.5) and ranks second in defensive rating (110.7) after becoming the third team in NBA history to finish in the top three in both offensive and defensive rating last season. The Hawks are playing without starters Trae Young (finger), Jalen Johnson (ankle) and Saddiq Bey (ACL), along with key backup Onyeka Okongwu (toe). The Celtics have covered the spread in eight of their last 10 games, including six of their last seven road games. See which team to pick here.

