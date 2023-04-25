The Atlanta Hawks look to avoid elimination from the 2023 NBA playoffs on Tuesday evening. The Hawks visit the Boston Celtics for Game 5 of a first-round playoff matchup with Atlanta trailing 3-1 in the best-of-seven series. Boston won Game 4 by a 129-121 margin on Sunday, taking a commanding lead as the series shifts back to TD Garden. Dejounte Murray (suspension) will miss Game 5 for the Hawks, leaving Atlanta shorthanded with its season on the line.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Boston. Caesars Sportsbook lists Boston as the 13.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 229.5 in the latest Hawks vs. Celtics odds.

Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Hawks vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Hawks spread: Celtics -13.5

Celtics vs. Hawks over/under: 229.5 points

Celtics vs. Hawks money line: Celtics -900, Hawks +600

ATL: The Hawks are 19-24-1 against the spread in road games

BOS: The Celtics are 26-17 against the spread in home games

Why the Hawks can cover



Atlanta has a dynamic lead creator in Trae Young, who seems to be peaking at the right time. Young is averaging 33.5 points and 12.0 assists per game over the last two contests, shooting 48% from the field and 38% from 3-point range in those games. Young also averaged 26.2 points and 10.2 assists per game during the regular season, leading the NBA in total assists. He is an offensive engine unto himself, and the Hawks are prolific on offense as a result of his individual brilliance.

Atlanta was a top-eight offensive team in the league this season, scoring 115.5 points per 100 possessions, and the Hawks scored 119.0 points per 100 possessions in the last two games against the Celtics. Ball security is crucial for Quin Snyder's team, as the Hawks were in the top three of the NBA with a 12.6% turnover rate during the regular season, and Atlanta also excels at the free throw line, making 81.8% of regular season attempts.

Why the Celtics can cover

The Celtics have the benefit of a tremendous crowd at TD Garden. Boston bludgeoned Atlanta in the first two games of the series at home, out-scoring the Hawks by 11.1 points per 100 possessions. On offense, the Celtics zoomed to a 62.0% true shooting mark in those games and, on defense, Boston held Atlanta to fewer than 1.01 points per possession. The Hawks shot just 40.7% from the field and 27.3% from 3-point range in Boston over the first two games, averaging only 22.0 assists per game in the process.

Beyond that, Boston should benefit from Atlanta operating without Murray, and the Celtics have a high-powered offense. The Celtics are scoring almost 1.16 points per possession in the series overall, making 51% of shots from the field and 42.2% from 3-point range. Boston is averaging 27.3 assists and 53.5 points in the paint per game, and Jayson Tatum leads the way with 28.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game to go along with a 40% clip from 3-point range.

How to make Hawks vs. Celtics picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 227 points. The model also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can see the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Celtics vs. Hawks? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is 71-38 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.