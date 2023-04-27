The Atlanta Hawks host the Boston Celtics in a prime-time showdown on Thursday. The Hawks and Celtics get together for Game 6 of a first round series in the 2023 NBA playoffs, with Boston leading by a 3-2 margin. Atlanta picked up a 119-117 win in Game 5 to stay alive in the series, overcoming a 13-point fourth quarter deficit in the process. That sets the stage for what is the only game in the NBA on Thursday, with the Celtics aiming to advance and the Hawks looking to force a Game 7 on Saturday.

Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET in Atlanta. Caesars Sportsbook lists Boston as the 6.5-point road favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 232 in the latest Celtics vs. Hawks odds. Before locking in any Hawks vs. Celtics picks, you need to see the NBA playoff predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Celtics vs. Hawks spread: Celtics -6.5

Celtics vs. Hawks over/under: 232 points

Celtics vs. Hawks money line: Celtics -260, Hawks +210

BOS: The Celtics are 23-20 against the spread in road games

ATL: The Hawks are 19-24 against the spread in home games

Why the Celtics can cover



Boston has been the better team in the series, winning the battle in the metrics on both ends of the floor. The Celtics are scoring 1.16 points per possession in the series after ranking No. 2 in the NBA in scoring 1.17 points per possession during the regular season. Boston is shooting 51.3% from the field and 39.8% from 3-point range in the series, and that comes after the Celtics were in the top six of the league in 2-point shooting and 3-point shooting in the regular season. The Celtics are averaging 28.0 assists per game against the Hawks, and Boston is putting up 14.6 fast break points and 54.4 points in the paint per game.

Jaylen Brown has been arguably the best player in the series, averaging 25.2 points per game on 54.2% shooting and 44% from 3-point range. That includes 33.0 points per game on 60% shooting over the last two games, and Brown put up 26.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game during the regular season. With the Celtics facing a below-average Hawks defense, the door is open for continued efficiency on offense. See which side to back at SportsLine.

Why the Hawks can cover

The Hawks are led by a dynamic backcourt, headlined by the hero of Game 5 in Trae Young. Young scored the final 14 points of the game for Atlanta, finishing with 38 points and 13 assists in the game. Young is averaging 35 points and 12.3 assists per game in the last three outings, and he led the NBA in total assists during the regular season. The Hawks also get Dejounte Murray back from suspension in Game 6, and he is averaging 25.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game in the series.

That pairing keys an offense that was in the top eight of the NBA in offensive rating (115.5) during the regular season and in the top four of the league in offensive rating (120.1) after the All-Star break. The Hawks also put up well over 1.2 points per possession over the last three games, shooting 48.8% from the field and 42.9% from 3-point range. Atlanta takes care of the ball well, committing a turnover on 12.6% of possessions this season, and Boston's primary defensive weakness is turnover and havoc creation. See which side to back at SportsLine.

How to make Hawks vs. Celtics picks

