The Boston Celtics look to get back to the NBA Finals for the second year in a row as they open the 2023 NBA playoffs on Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks. The Celtics (57-25), the second seed in the Eastern Conference, are making their ninth consecutive postseason appearance and 15th in the last 16 years. The Hawks (41-41), the seventh seed after knocking off the Miami Heat 116-105 in Tuesday's play-in game, are making their third playoff appearance in a row and 13th in 16 years. Atlanta was eliminated in the first round by Miami 4-1 last year, while the Celtics fell 4-2 to the Golden State Warriors in the Finals.

Tipoff from TD Garden in Boston is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Boston leads the all-time regular-season series 242-147, and holds a 42-29 edge in playoff games. Boston is a 9-point favorite in the latest Hawks vs. Celtics odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 230.5. Before locking in any Celtics vs. Hawks picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Celtics vs. Hawks spread: Celtics -9

Celtics vs. Hawks over/under: 230.5 points

Celtics vs. Hawks money line: Hawks +328, Celtics -430

ATL: The Over is 4-0-1 in the Hawks' last five games overall

BOS: The Celtics are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven home games

Why the Celtics can cover

Small forward Jayson Tatum has been dominant, scoring 31 points per game over the past 10. For the season, he averages 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He was tremendous in two regular season games against the Hawks, averaging a double-double. He is averaging 26.5 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and one block vs. Atlanta. Tatum scored 40 points and grabbed eight rebounds in a 140-99 win at Milwaukee on March 30, and followed that up with 39 points and 11 boards in a 122-114 victory over Utah on March 31.

Shooting guard Jaylen Brown has also been on a tear. He is coming off a 25-point and 11-rebound performance in a 97-93 win over Toronto on April 5. He scored 30 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out five assists in the win over the Bucks on March 30. He has played well in two games against the Hawks, averaging 23 points, five rebounds and 3.5 assists. He is connecting on 57.1% of his field goals against Atlanta.

Why the Hawks can cover

Despite that, Boston isn't a lock to cover the Hawks vs. Celtics spread. That's because point guard Trae Young has been red hot, registering double-doubles in each of the last three games, and in five of six. He has 40 on the season, and 168 in his career. Young became the first player in franchise history to record 25 points and 20 assists in a single game on April 7. In that contest, a 136-131 overtime loss to Philadelphia, he also recorded four steals to become just the seventh player in NBA history to record at least 25 points, 20 assists and four steals. He joined John Stockton, who did it twice, Kevin Porter, Phil Ford, Isiah Thomas, Magic Johnson and Kevin Johnson in the accomplishment.

Also helping lead Atlanta is shooting guard Dejounte Murray, who is averaging 20.5 points, 6.1 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 74 games, all starts. Murray has scored at least 17 points per game in his last six games. He has registered eight double-doubles and one triple-double on the season, and has scored at least 10 points in 71 games. He reached 20-plus points 39 times and scored 30 or more six times.

