The No. 1 seed Boston Celtics are hosting the No. 8 seed Miami Heat in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference playoff series on Wednesday. The Celtics were the best team in the East all season long and that carried over into the 2024 NBA playoffs. In Game 1, Boston blew out the Heat 114-94. It'll be an uphill climb for Miami as they will be without Jimmy Butler (knee) and Terry Rozier (neck).

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston. The Celtics are 14.5-point favorites in the latest Heat vs. Celtics odds from SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 203.

Heat vs. Celtics spread: Boston -14.5

Heat vs. Celtics over/under: 203 points

Heat vs. Celtics money line: Boston -1250, Miami +771

MIA: 25-15-3 ATS this season on the road

BOS: 9-2 ATS this season when favored by -13 to -16

Why the Celtics can cover

Forward Jayson Tatum is the main offensive weapon for the Celtics. During the regular season, he led the team in scoring (26.9) and rebounds (8.1). In Game 1, he posted a triple-double of 23 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Guard Derrick White got off to a hot start this series. The Colorado product has a smooth jumper to space the floor and handles the rock as a facilitator. White averaged 15.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game this season. In his last outing, he notched 20 points, four assists and made four 3-pointers.

Why the Heat can cover

Center Bam Adebayo is an impactful two-way threat. Adebayo has the athleticism to defend multiple positions at a high level but goes down on the offensive end and scores at a high rate. The Kentucky product led the team in rebounds (10.4) with 19.3 points per game this season. Adebayo finished with a team-high 24 points, six boards and three assists in the Game 1 loss.

Guard Tyler Herro is Miami's best pure scorer. Herro has a crisp jumper to let it fly from beyond the arc and will put the ball on the deck to attack the lane too. The 24-year-old also finds ways to get his teammates involved. In 42 regular season games, Herro tallied 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. On April 14 against the Raptors, he totaled 17 points, six boards and eight assists.

