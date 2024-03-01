Red-hot teams clash in a key NBA matchup on Friday when the Dallas Mavericks take on the Boston Celtics. The Mavericks (34-25), who have won eight of their past 10 games, are 13-7 against Eastern Conference foes in 2023-24. The Celtics (46-12), who have won nine in a row, are 13-6 against Western Conference opponents. Boston is 27-3 on its home court, while Dallas is 16-12 on the road.

Tipoff from TD Garden in Boston is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Boston leads the all-time series 45-40, including a 119-110 win at Dallas in the Jan. 22 meeting. The Celtics are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Mavericks vs. Celtics odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 237.

Celtics vs. Mavericks spread: Boston -9.5

Celtics vs. Mavericks over/under: 237 points

Celtics vs. Mavericks money line: Dallas +326, Boston -421

DAL: The Mavericks have hit the game total under in 22 of their last 34 games (+9.90 units)

BOS: The Celtics have hit the first-half money line in 75 of their last 98 games (+14.25 units)

Why the Celtics can cover

Small forward Jayson Tatum will look for a similar effort to what he put forth in their Jan. 22 meeting. In that game, Tatum finished with 39 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks. He is coming off a near triple-double in Tuesday's win over the Philadelphia 76ers. In that game, Tatum poured in 29 points, while adding 11 rebounds and eight assists. He has registered 21 double-doubles on the year, and in 55 games played and started, is averaging 27 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists and one steal in 35.9 minutes.

Another weapon for Boston is shooting guard Jaylen Brown. The 27-year-old former first round pick in the 2016 NBA Draft is averaging 22.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 53 games, all starts. He scored 31 points and grabbed six rebounds in Tuesday's win over the 76ers. Brown dominated in the first meeting at Dallas, scoring 34 points, while adding four assists, three rebounds and two blocks.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Point guard Luka Doncic is questionable with an ankle sprain and broken nose. If the team's leading scorer at 34.4 points per game can't go, look for point guard Kyrie Irving to play an even more prominent role for Dallas. In 37 games, all starts, Irving is averaging 25.9 points, 5.2 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 34.1 minutes of action. He is coming off a 29-point performance in a 136-125 win at Toronto on Wednesday, and has scored at least 29 points in each of his last five games.

Power forward P.J. Washington, who was acquired in early February from Charlotte, had his best game as a Maverick in Wednesday's game. In 31 minutes of action, Washington poured in 23 points, while grabbing six rebounds and adding three blocks. In 51 games between Charlotte and Dallas, he has made 23 starts, and is averaging 13.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 29.5 minutes. He has faced Boston once this season, scoring 15 points and adding two steals.

