Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Regular Season Records: Boston 64-18, Cleveland 48-34

How To Watch

When: Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $100.58

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Boston 1, Cleveland 1

The Celtics have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. On Saturday, they will fight it out against the Cleveland Cavaliers in an Eastern Conference playoff matchup at 8:30 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Celtics are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 120.6 points per game this season.

The experts predicted the Celtics would be coming into the contest after a big victory against the Cavaliers, but they missed that call by a country mile. Instead, it was the Cavaliers who did the damage, beating the Celtics 118-94. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 212.5 point over/under.

The Cavaliers can attribute much of their success to Donovan Mitchell, who scored 29 points along with eight assists and seven rebounds, and Evan Mobley, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds. Mitchell's evening made it five games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Having now played two games, the Celtics and the Cavaliers are on even footing with one win each. Check back here after the game to see who wins this pivotal Game 3 matchup.

Odds

Boston is a big 8-point favorite against Cleveland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Celtics, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 6-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 211 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cleveland and Boston both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.