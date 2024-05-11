Who's Playing
Boston Celtics @ Cleveland Cavaliers
Regular Season Records: Boston 64-18, Cleveland 48-34Current Series Standings: Boston 1, Cleveland 1
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $100.58
What to Know
The Celtics have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. On Saturday, they will fight it out against the Cleveland Cavaliers in an Eastern Conference playoff matchup at 8:30 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Celtics are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 120.6 points per game this season.
The experts predicted the Celtics would be coming into the contest after a big victory against the Cavaliers, but they missed that call by a country mile. Instead, it was the Cavaliers who did the damage, beating the Celtics 118-94. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 212.5 point over/under.
The Cavaliers can attribute much of their success to Donovan Mitchell, who scored 29 points along with eight assists and seven rebounds, and Evan Mobley, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds. Mitchell's evening made it five games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.
Having now played two games, the Celtics and the Cavaliers are on even footing with one win each. Check back here after the game to see who wins this pivotal Game 3 matchup.
Odds
Boston is a big 8-point favorite against Cleveland, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Celtics, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 6-point favorite.
The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 211 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Cleveland and Boston both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- May 09, 2024 - Cleveland 118 vs. Boston 94
- May 07, 2024 - Boston 120 vs. Cleveland 95
- Mar 05, 2024 - Cleveland 105 vs. Boston 104
- Dec 14, 2023 - Boston 116 vs. Cleveland 107
- Dec 12, 2023 - Boston 120 vs. Cleveland 113
- Mar 06, 2023 - Cleveland 118 vs. Boston 114
- Mar 01, 2023 - Boston 117 vs. Cleveland 113
- Nov 02, 2022 - Cleveland 114 vs. Boston 113
- Oct 28, 2022 - Cleveland 132 vs. Boston 123
- Dec 22, 2021 - Boston 111 vs. Cleveland 101