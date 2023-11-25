Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Records: Los Angeles 9-7, Cleveland 8-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $75.57

What to Know

The Lakers have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

We saw a pretty high 245-over/under line set for the Lakers' previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They fell just short of Dallas by a score of 104-101. The close match was extra heartbreaking for the Lakers, who almost overcame a 20 point deficit.

The Lakers' loss came about despite a quality game from LeBron James, who scored 26 points along with 9 rebounds and 7 assists.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, the Cavaliers' good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 129-96 walloping at the hands of Miami. It was supposed to be a close match, and the Cavaliers were supposed to come out on top, but clearly nobody told Miami.

Los Angeles bumped their record down to 9-7 with that loss, which was their fifth straight at home. As for Cleveland, their loss dropped their record down to 8-6.

The Lakers are hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Los Angeles: they have a less-than-stellar 6-10 record against the spread this season.

The Lakers came up short against the Cavaliers in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, falling 116-102. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell, who scored 43 points along with 6 rebounds and 5 assists. Now that the Lakers knows the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Cleveland is a 3.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 224.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.