What to Know

The Cavaliers are 2-8 against the Knicks since December of 2022 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The Cleveland Cavaliers will be playing at home against the New York Knicks at 7:00 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Knicks took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Cavaliers, who come in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you drain eight more threes than your opponent, a fact the Cavaliers proved on Friday. They walked away with a 110-100 win over Detroit. The Cavaliers pushed the score to 91-70 by the end of the third, a deficit the Pistons cut but never quite recovered from.

Evan Mobley was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 22 points and 17 rebounds.

Meanwhile, New York came up short against the Warriors on Thursday and fell 110-99. The Knicks have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Cleveland has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 39-20 record this season. As for New York, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost seven of their last nine matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 35-25 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Cavaliers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Knicks struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.4 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, the Cavaliers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This contest will be their 16th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-10 against the spread).

Odds

Cleveland is a solid 6.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cavaliers, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 212 points.

Series History

New York has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.