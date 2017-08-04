Clippers' Doc Rivers is just a coach again after L.A. shakes up front office
Rivers' primary duty will be coaching while Lawrence Frank takes charge of basketball operations
Doc Rivers has been one of the few NBA coaches to also hold a front office position the past five seasons. But according to Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, Rivers will now focus solely on coaching.
Ballmer told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that Rivers has been freed of his front office responsibilities and will focus solely on coaching.
"I've owned the team for three years now, and I really better understand what an owner's responsibility is -- and it turns out that running a franchise and coaching are two enormous and different jobs," Ballmer told ESPN on Friday. "The notion that one person can fairly focus on them and give them all the attention they need isn't the case. To be as good as we can be, to be a championship franchise, we need two functioning strong people building teams out beneath them. There needs to be a healthy discussion and debate with two strong, independent minded people.
"There are different relationships that a player needs to have with the coach and the front office," Ballmer said. "Doc put Lawrence in charge of the non-coaching aspects of the front office last year, and he's done a fantastic job. I want each of them to dig in and do what they do best. Lawrence has come on so strong in that role, and that has helped us go down this path."
Rivers has been the Clippers' president of basketball operations since 2013, and he will still have a voice in personnel and organizational matters. Rivers will work with executive vice president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank, who will oversee basketball operations.
With Rivers losing his front office role, the Spurs' Gregg Popovich, the Pistons' Stan Van Gundy and the Timberwolves' Tom Thibodeau are the only NBA head coaches that also hold front office roles.
-
LeBron posts cryptic video on Instagram
It appears James is sending out a message as he sings along to very telling lyrics in his workout...
-
Cousins recruiting everyone to NOLA
Cousins fully realizes he needs as much talent as possible to match up with the Warriors
-
Report: Oakley to dismiss MSG incident
Oakley was arrested after an incident with Madison Square Garden security in February
-
Lonzo Ball Summer League breakdown
Summer League isn't the greatest gauge, but there were some clear takeaways
-
MJ calls Kawhi NBA's best two-way player
Michael Jordan offered high praise for the Spurs' quiet but dangerous star player
-
Cousins can't wait to play against Kings
The Pelicans' big man said he has a lot of things to get off his chest
Add a Comment