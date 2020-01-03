Clippers' Lou Williams named son Syx in honor of his three Sixth Man of the Year Awards
The Clippers guard has been one of the top reserves in the NBA for much of the last decade
Lou Williams has proven to be one of the most dangerous bench scorers in the NBA throughout his career, as evidenced by his three NBA Sixth Man of the Year awards. Now the Los Angeles Clippers' sparkplug is honoring the award he's won a record-tying three times with the name of his new son.
Williams became a father for the third time when his first son was born, and at first, Williams couldn't settle on a name, but ended up naming his son Syx in honor of the award.
"Nothing was coming to me, so I just said, you know what, I'm going to name him Syx, spell it a little different and just have some fun with it," Williams said during a recent postgame interview with Fox Sports San Diego.
Williams has won the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year Award in three of the last six seasons. The former second-round pick won it as a member of the Clippers in each of the past two seasons and earned the honor for his performance during the 2014-15 season while he was playing for the Toronto Raptors.
Williams is making his case to take home his third consecutive Sixth Man of the Year Award this season. The veteran guard is currently averaging 19.1 points per game (third on the Clippers behind Kawhi Leonard and Paul George) while shooting 35.8 percent from beyond the arc.
